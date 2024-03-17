Here Are the 8 Things to Keep in Mind About Garrison Brown While His Family and Fans Grieve

Here Are a Few Memorable Things About Garrison Brown

Image Source: Instagram | @robertthebrown

Garrison Brown's tragic death sent shockwaves through the Sister Wives community, uncovering battles with mental health and alcohol misuse preceding his demise. Despite his vibrant and lively demeanor, Garrison grappled with numerous challenges, causing sorrow and anguish. Nonetheless, he will forever hold a cherished place in the hearts of his loved ones and supporters of the reality show. The news of his passing, just weeks before his twenty-sixth birthday, was profoundly saddening. As we grieve, here are some memories to hold onto.

1. Garrison Loved Animals

Image Source: Instagram | @robertthebrown

Garrison, a star of Sister Wives, heroically rescued a life mere days before his passing. He excitedly announced on social media the addition of a new four-legged member to his family, according to E! News. On his Instagram, he wrote, "Newest addition to my home, Ms Buttons. She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady." His social media presence reflected his compassionate nature and desire to make a positive impact on others. A widely celebrated Instagram post garnered thousands of likes from fans, demonstrating their support for his act of rescuing the cat.

2. He Served in the Nevada Army National Guard

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

Season 11 of the reality series delved into Garrison's decision to enlist in the Nevada Army National Guard while attending college in the state, as per CNN reports. His voluntary commitment to serving in the army showcased his patriotic spirit, undoubtedly making his parents, siblings, and friends immensely proud of his dedication to serving the United States at a young age. In one episode, anticipation filled the air as Garrison returned home after his service with the National Guard. His family couldn't help but reminisce about his longstanding dream of joining the army, reflecting on his unwavering determination.

3. He Was a Good Nature Photographer

Image Source: Instagram | @robertthebrown

Garrison's Instagram profile painted a picture of a true nature enthusiast. His feed was filled with breathtaking images of mountain slopes, serene bodies of water, and captivating night skies, showcasing his love for the outdoors. A skilled photographer, he had a particular passion for capturing the beauty of the stars, and his followers showered his starry sky photos with praise, deeming them beautiful and awe-inspiring, as Screenrant noted. One of his most celebrated photo collections was from his trip to Barcelona, Spain, shared in October 2023.

4. Garrison Loved Game of Thrones

Image Source: Instagram | @robertthebrown

Garrison had a variety of enjoyable hobbies, including a love for watching Game of Thrones. In 2019, he delighted his social media followers by posting photos of himself dressed in a dragon costume, complete with a bright white wig, showcasing his playful and confident spirit. He jokingly wrote, “Where are my Dragons.” He also used hashtags like #jonsnowismynephew. Garrison's post garnered thousands of likes, with his mother Janelle and Christine among the admirers, as reported by Screenrant. One fan was particularly impressed by his sense of humor. He wrote, “Think I will marry you mmmkay.” Fans and family loved Garrison.

5. Garrison Loved Hunter Brown

Image Source: Instagram | @robertthebrown

Sibling resemblance is often striking, as evidenced by Kody and Janelle's sons. Garrison bore a striking resemblance to his brother Hunter, despite being just a year apart in age. In 2019, Garrison shared a photo from a Christmas celebration featuring himself and Hunter, who appeared to look like twins due to their uncanny similarity. The siblings received an outpouring of love from Sister Wives viewers for their resemblance and bond. One social media user commented, “I never realized how much you guys look alike.”

6. He Loved His Mother Janelle

Image Source: Instagram | @robertthebrown

Garrison was one of Janelle and Kody's six children, known for his resilience despite facing various challenges over the years. He had a profound love for his mother, Janelle, as noted by Screenrant. While he had a close bond with his father, Kody, before their recent estrangement, his connection with his mother was even stronger. In 2017, Garrison shared a series of old photos with Janelle, showcasing the affectionate relationship between mother and son. In one image, a young Garrison stood on the left as Janelle presented him with a spider-shaped cake. In another, he wore his army uniform, standing on the right while Janelle hugged him.

7. He Had an Amazing High School Graduation

Image Source: Instagram | @robertthebrown

In 2016, Garrison celebrated his high school graduation by sharing a photo with one of his siblings. In the caption, he wrote, “The one with my little princess gets to be posted.” On his graduation day, Janelle's son radiated happiness, brimming with excitement for the journey into adulthood. Surrounded by loved ones, including friends and family, he was very happy. Fans and followers adored Garrison's post, praising the adorable photo. Janelle herself joined in the admiration, revealing in the comments that it was one of her favorite snapshots from the evening.

8. Kody Loved His Son

Image Source: Instagram | @robertthebrown

Despite his strict behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kody has always shared a special bond with his sons, including Garrison. This affection is evident in their older photos together. A snapshot from 2018 captures Kody carrying Garrison on his shoulders, showcasing their loving relationship. He captioned the post, “No animals were hurt during this production.” The post also included an older picture of Kody carrying a baby Garrison, capturing a tender moment between father and son. The photo of Garrison with Kody garnered thousands of likes, including some from Sister Wives stars.