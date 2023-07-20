'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Sets the Record Straight on Her Marital Status in Her Instagram Post

Sister Wives star Christine Brown hinted at her married status in a recent Instagram post she published with her fiance David Woolley. The celebrity also posted a touching note that she received from a flight attendant in the same post.

Brown, 51, shared two selfies of herself and Woolley in the post. In the first image, the couple was seen grinning in front of a large fish statue. Brown also uploaded a picture of a note an airline employee sent her, reports The U.S. Sun.

The note, addressed to "Ms. Brown (soon to be Mrs. Woolley)," read, "Thank you so much for choosing to fly Delta! It was so nice to meet you and David. Thank you for showing girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy! Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!" The note was signed, "Your SLC Crew."

Brown did, however, appear to clarify if she had already exchanged vows in her post. The reality TV star wrote, "Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant." She used the hashtag "#stillengaged," indicating that the elopement rumors were untrue.

Fans assumed that Brown had secretly wed when she shared a TikTok video showing her unique watermelon-slicing technique. Fans wondered whether the big day had already happened when they saw what appeared to be a new band sitting next to the engagement stone on Brown's ring finger.

One fan wrote in the comments, "Am I the only one who noticed she's wearing a wedding band along with the engagement ring? Did they elope?" A second stated, "Could have had a ceremony too but kept it on the down low." "First thing I noticed. Good for them - deserving of a private ceremony before we all see the public one," one fan said.

In November 2021, Christine separated from her ex-husband Kody Brown. Christine announced their breakup on Instagram, writing, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

On April 13, two months after publicly announcing her romance with David, she announced her engagement. She shared on Instagram, “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said ‘YES!’” while flaunting her diamond ring in the photo. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” According to The U.S. Sun, Christine wants to get married this summer, "probably in July," before the kids return to school in the autumn.

