Former White House Doctor Urges Trump to Get “Medical Evaluation” After Posting Disturbing Video

President Donald Trump is known to spend many hours on social media, but after he posted a disturbing video to Truth Social, a former White House doctor has called for the President to urgently seek a “medical evaluation.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner served as a cardiologist to former Vice President Dick Cheney, and clearly follows current President Trump on social media. Dr. Reiner posted on X (formerly Twitter) to urge Trump to seek a medical evaluation. In his post, he wrote, “Earlier in the week, the President threatened to kill an entire civilization. Now he posts a video of a woman being beaten to death.”

“To put it mildly, that’s concerning behavior. If he was a member of your family you would urge him to see a doctor. He should have a medical evaluation,” Dr. Reiner wrote.

Earlier in the week the president threatened to kill an entire civilization. Now he posts a video of a woman being beaten to death. To put it mildly, that’s concerning behavior. If he was a member of your family you would urge him to see a doctor. He should have a medical… https://t.co/WQjvtVtvWH — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) April 10, 2026

Dr. Reiner’s post referred to a video clip shared by Trump on his Truth Social account earlier this week. The post included what looks to be raw video footage of a woman being beaten to death by a Haitian with Temporary Protected Status.

In his post, Trump wrote, “An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida.”

“The video of her brutal slaying is one of the most vicious things you will ever see. This animal was allowed to stay here because the Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, ‘Temporary Protective Status,’ a massively abused and fraudulent program which my Administration is working to terminate, but Deranged Liberal District Court Judges are standing in our way,” the President continued.

Since Trump was on the Presidential debate stage opposite former Vice President Kamala Harris, he regularly calls for attacks on Haitians living in the US. While debating, he spread a viral hoax that Haitian workers in Springfield, Ohio, were eating the pet cats and dogs of the people living there.

As reported by Raw Story, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, wrote on X, “DHS did the same earlier today. It was for exactly as vile a reason as you can imagine; basically Breitbart’s old ‘black crime’ vertical as official government policy. There hasn’t been an administration this openly racist since Wilson invited the KKK to the White House.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Dr. Reiner has criticized Trump and commented on his mental health. He slammed the President for conflating the basic 10-minute dementia screening tool with having exceptional intelligence. Moreover, the doctor has urged Trump’s advisers to “beg him to stop bragging” about the test.