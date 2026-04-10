Trump Shares Florida Killing Video, Blames Biden’s Immigration Policies in Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump shared a graphic video on Truth Social late on Thursday that featured a clip of a fatal hammer attack at a gas station in Fort Myers, Florida. He blamed former President Joe Biden and Democrats for the killing in a post focused on immigration policy.

In the post, Trump claimed that an “Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti” was “released into our Country” by Biden and congressional Democrats. He described the footage as “one of the most vicious things you will ever see.” He also stated that he felt an “obligation” to share the video so people could understand “what Democrats are protecting,” while warning that it was not suitable for children.

The video Trump shared was surveillance footage related to the April 3 killing of a woman outside a Chevron gas station in Fort Myers. Local and national reports noted that police arrested the suspect, Rolbert Joachin, after they found the victim unresponsive at the scene. Authorities confirmed that the woman worked at the station.

Reports from police and court records showed that Joachin, 40, was accused of damaging a vehicle before attacking the victim outside the store. She was pronounced dead by the emergency responders at the scene.

‘END THIS’: President Trump eviscerates the Biden administration and liberal federal judges after an illegal immigrant allegedly kills a woman in Florida with a hammer. “As I’ve said all along, if you import the Third World, you become the Third World.” pic.twitter.com/erqed3m6NK — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 10, 2026

An ABC affiliate reported that during Joachin’s detention hearing, detectives informed the court that he confessed after his arrest.

The Department of Homeland Security identified Joachin as a Haitian national. They stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement helped Fort Myers police make the arrest. Multiple outlets, citing DHS, reported that Joachin entered the United States in August 2022, was released during the Biden administration, and later received Temporary Protected Status, which federal officials said would expire in 2024.

Trump used this case to renew his criticism of Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. This program allows people from designated countries facing war, disaster, or other extraordinary circumstances to live and work in the United States for a limited time. In his post, Trump described the program as “massively abused and fraudulent” and mentioned that his administration is working to end it.

President Donald Trump is once again blaming Joe Biden for the ills of society, posting a horrific video showing what 47 says is an “Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti” beating the hell out of a woman with a hammer until she’s dead. Details: https://t.co/pTzeR7Lz5g pic.twitter.com/6aaIq3PMJk — TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2026

The killing quickly became part of a larger political dispute over immigration. The Tampa Bay Times reported that the Fort Myers case became a flashpoint because the suspect had deportation protections under TPS. The newspaper reported that the case shifted from a local homicide investigation to a national immigration debate after federal officials revealed the suspect’s status.

The victim’s death also prompted mourning in Fort Myers. Gulf Coast News reported that family members, coworkers, and local members of the Bangladeshi community gathered at a memorial outside the gas station. The station identified the victim as a mother of two.

Trump’s post continued a pattern of using violent crime cases involving undocumented immigrants to advocate for stricter enforcement. This time, however, he went further by sharing uncensored footage of the killing directly with his social media audience and linking it to his push for tougher immigration policies.