Former Fox Employee Mocks Tucker Carlson for New Twitter Show, Calling it 'Depressing'

Tucker Carlson, the former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, faced criticism from his former head writer and editor for his new show on the social media platform X. In a recent episode of his new program, Carlson interviewed an X personality named Catturd2, leading to negative reactions from some media personalities. Chris Brunet, an editor for the American Conservative, shared disappointment with Carlson’s choice of content for the episode. He suggested, “If Tucker had been on the air, we’d have a timely, live, and fiery monologue on the border/fencing SCOTUS. Depressing—it's such a transparent strategy. Let’s just interview the accounts with a bunch of followers so they RT.”

Gregg Re, who was Carlson’s head writer on Tucker Carlson Tonight, echoed Brunet’s sentiments, agreeing that the strategy was transparent and in dire need of being called out. He said, “You’re one of the few people willing to say it out loud, but it needed to be said.” Re also liked a tweet from Mediaite reporter Isaac Schorr, where Schorr called Carlson the “Most desperate member of the herd” rather than its leader. Schorr shared his perspective on what viewers could expect if Carlson had remained on Fox News, suggesting, “We'd also have a steady stream of conspiracy theories and demagoguery being shoved down our throats. Personally, I'm enjoying Tucker's more overt embrace of what he is: The most desperate member of the herd, not its leader.” Carlson was abruptly removed from Fox News in April 2023, following the network’s settlement of a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. The network issued a statement, "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

As per the reports from Radar, after parting ways with Fox News, Carlson launched a new show, The Tucker Carlson Encounter, on X (Formerly known as Twitter) In the first episode, Carlson expressed, “As of today, we’ve come to Twitter. We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave." Recent rumors also indicate that Carlson might be raising funds to launch his own media venture to compete with Fox News. Puck News founder Dylan Byers revealed, “It’s increasingly possible that the Twitter show is a top-of-funnel play for other things Tucker may soon have cooking. In fact, I am told he is raising capital to launch a new company that may yet prove more influential.” As Carlson navigates the digital landscape after leaving Fox News, his choices and content strategies continue to be scrutinized by both critics and former colleagues.

