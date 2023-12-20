John Oliver Jokes About How George Santos Allegedly Spent His 'Campaign Funds' on His Luxuries

John Oliver proposed an alternative career option to ousted United States representative George Santos. The Comedian weighed in on why it took Congress so long to expel the 35-year-old from his position and dubbed his predicament "a sort of reverse beetle-juice situation." Santos was ousted from his role on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Oliver said, "Apparently, it takes three tries to get rid of him—a sort of reverse-Beetlejuice situation if you will," per Daily Beast. He further took a dig at Santos and jokingly asked the Bravo host and the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen, to support the ousted representative with a television show.

During the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, he also elaborated on allegations that Santos had misused the campaign donations for his personal use, like undergoing botox treatments, going on vacations, and subscribing to accounts on OnlyFans. Oliver sarcastically appreciated how the former representative spent the Congress funds on his narcissistic desires.

"But I have to say, if you're going to do something you're not supposed to do, that is the way to fucking to do it! Looking good," quipped Oliver. "Going out. And getting off on gig economy porn? How am I supposed to be mad? He spent campaign funds vibing out on diva shit." Although Santos has vehemently denied these allegations, an NBC report claims that he allegedly spent the funds on "Botox, Ferragamo, and OnlyFans."

However, despite his denials, Santos commissioned 141 pages of opposition research against himself titled The George Santos Vulnerability Report, with his candid photo on the cover. Referencing to the same, Oliver continued to criticize him, "Even the cover was damning." He added, "It's a photo that says 'Opening for Sebastian Maniscalco,' or 'I faked my death for the insurance money: A TED Talk.'"

Republican Santos was expelled from Congress as the members of the House of Representatives voted 311-114 against him. The prosecutors accused him of several financial misconduct, including reimbursing himself for loans to his congressional campaign that he appears to have never actually made. He has also been held accountable for multiple lies, as reported by NPR.

Santos said, "I'm 35. This doesn't mean it is goodbye forever." However, at one point, he admitted, "I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my résumé," confessing, "I own up to that." After he was indicted on thirteen criminal charges, he faced an additional ten in a superseding indictment in October.

Meanwhile, Oliver continued to pick on Santos and said he "never belonged in Congress" in the first place. "He belongs on Bravo," the 46-year-old said. Santos didn't deliver for his constituents, but he delivered hard for the rest of us. And I don't want him to be in my government. And I don't want to sit next to him on an airplane," adding, "But I want him in Andy Cohen's menagerie of damaged human beings."

Oliver then desperately urged Cohen, "Call this man now, Cohen! And pay him what he is worth."

