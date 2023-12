Barron Trump, the teenage son of former president Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, has been enrolled in a private school near his father's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The 15-year-old is the Republican's youngest son from his Slovenian wife, and the young man is often spotted accompanying his parents during political events and rallies.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Also Read: Liz Cheney Considers Launching a Third Party to Thwart Trump’s Win: "Whatever it Takes"

Barron will be attending Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, which costs yearly $34,800. A spokesperson of the elite school announced that Trump's youngest son joined their esteemed institution as part of the class of 2024, per PEOPLE. The school's Director of Advancement, Scott Siegfried, said, "We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community."

Siegfried said for the first time, their school would witness a student who would accompany the Secret Service. "They want to have little impact on our day-to-day operations," informed the director. They've done this for other former presidents' kids. They're fantastic," as reported by The Palm Beach Post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Consequently, the school's administration sent e-mails to other students' parents, giving a heads-up of Barron's enrollment with their permission. "A small contingent of (Secret Service) agents will be present during each school day," wrote the school's head, Ralph Mauer.

Also Read: President Biden Reveals He’d Not be Running in 2024 if Donald Trump Wasn’t: “We Can’t Allow Him”

He continued, "We are working directly with the Secret Service to ensure that logistics and security work smoothly and discreetly with little impact on students, faculty, staff, or day-to-day operations." According to Siegfried, the feedback they received from some parents so far has been positive.

Also Read: Special Council Claims January 6 Events Were Just as Donald Trump 'Intended' Them to Be

The academic institution was founded in 2011 by billionaire Bill Koch, the brother of Charles and the late David Koch from the family of Koch Industries. The school has students from America's most influential families. However, they haven't experienced a student with secret agents.

Previously, Barron attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. He was the first presidential child there because traditionally, such kids attend Sidwell Friends, a Quaker school in Bethesda, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., founded in 1883, per The List.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Why did the former first couple choose Oxbridge for Barron? Well, because after Trump's loss in the 2020 elections, the family moved to Florida. Although they own many properties, they opted for West Palm Beach, the Republican candidate's (in)famous Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

While the GOP front-runner had been busy with political activities, his wife, Melania, divided her time between traveling to support her husband and maintaining her schedule. A source said, "Donald is fine with that as long as she is satisfied, leaves him alone, and makes appearances when needed."

The insider continued, "Melania is happiest with her family members, including her son. She is not dumb; she knows how to handle her life to make it as fulfilling for her as possible." As far as Barron is concerned, he is used to a luxurious lifestyle and prefers a three-piece suit instead of sweatpants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barron Trump Fan Account (@barronupdate)

And like his father, he enjoys plane and helicopter rides and often goes golfing.

More from Inquisitr

Liz Cheney Details Donald Trump's 'Dangerous Plans' In Her New Book, 'Oath and Honor'

Trump Claims He Asked Son Eric Trump Not to Testify as His ‘Young Life’ Has Been ‘Unfairly Disturbed’