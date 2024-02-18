Fans Think This 'Sister Wives' Comment by Kody Brown Is One of the Worst in the Show’s History

Fans of the famous reality show Sister Wives have long been accustomed to the drama and tension within the polygamous Brown family, However, one specific comment made by patriarch Kody Brown has ignited outrage among viewers, with many considering it one of the worst statements in the show’s history. Kody Brown, who initially seemed to be a supportive husband to his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, has faced criticism for his increasingly problematic nature over the years. While he had his flaws in the earlier seasons, it was not until later in the series that his actions and words became specifically inappropriate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

As per the reports of Screen Rant, in a recent Reddit thread originated by user Beautiful-Ad-7616, viewers discussed Kody’s most problematic behavior throughout the show, ultimately agreeing that one comment stood out as specifically hurtful. The remark in question was when Kody referred to his relationship with Christine as a ‘knife to the kidney’ a statement that many fans found to be hypocritical. The viewer commented, “This has gotta be in the top 10 of worst and least aware of himself things he’s said.” A second wrote, “When he said knife to the kidneys. How low can Kody go.” The comments were filled with disgust and disappointment at Kody’s lack of self-awareness, especially considering the context of his and Christine’s daughter Truely’s battle with kidney failure in 2022. Many fans felt that Kody’s remark was below the belt.

However, this comment was just one mere example of Kody’s not-so-normal behavior throughout the series. Over the years, he has been blamed for gaslighting his wives, favoring Robyn over others, and making harsh remarks that deeply affected his family members. Recent findings about Kody’s actions, such as melting Meri’s ring to make a new one for himself and indicating that his first wife lives in a barn, have only spiked the already troubled situation. Moreover, Kody’s confession on the show that he never loved any of his wives apart from Robyn has further strained his relationships with his ex-wives and children. Despite his flaws, some fans acknowledge that Kody deserves some sympathy for his efforts to maintain a polygamous family for almost three decades. However, many feel that his behavior has crossed a line, and his lack of empathy and self-awareness towards his own family is deeply problematic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Kody's comment about his relationship with Christine being a "knife to the kidney" has sparked outrage among fans of Sister Wives, with many considering it one of the worst statements in the show's history. As the series continues, viewers hope to see Kody reflect on his actions and strive to be a better husband and father to his family.