Fans Speculate Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Rekindled Their Romance

Kendall Jenner was first connected to NBA star Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns in April 2020; however, their romance was only officially confirmed on Valentine's Day 2021. The pair remained in the public eye for almost two years and quietly ended things off in November 2022 due to their 'hectic' schedules. "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told People then.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," a second insider added. However, eagle-eyed fans speculate that the ex-lovers have rekindled their romance with a secret vacation. The pair were caught uploading scenic pictures of the same location on their Instagram stories.

As per The US Sun, excited fans gathered on a Reddit forum to discuss the possibilities, one fan pointed out that they had all posted pictures of the sun setting over a body of water.

After scrutinizing the two distinct photos more closely, the fan claimed they originated from the same place, which turned out to be a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "Where there is smoke, there is fire," one fan agreed.

"They are definitely back together and she clearly wants people to know too." "There’s just too many coincidences!" a second fan argued.

A third fan noted, "Not to mention Kylie (Jenner) reposting Devin wearing a made by Kylie fit on IG??? She wouldn’t do that unless him and Kendall have mended things." "I really hope this is just a coincidence," a fourth fan begged. "Because I can’t imagine why she would want to be with him again after all that."

Rumors about their reunion circulated from the moment the two were spotted enjoying Super Bowl VIII in the same suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Phoenix Suns star player was noticed in the background of a picture posted by Kylie Rubin, the daughter of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, even though he tried hard to remain discreet.

Booker was seated behind them, as the KUWTK alum dozed off on socialite Will Makris' shoulder. The 27-year-old attempted to have a quiet game-time snack while trying not to draw too much attention to himself.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner talked about her reluctance to put too much information about her relationships in the public eye and to date. "A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she said. "Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."

The former Victoria's Secret supermodel continued, “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier." While Booker has been close to The Kardashians in the past only time will tell if he and Jenner are back together.