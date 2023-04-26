Inside Kylie Jenner’s $36M 'Resort-Style' Holmby Hills Mansion in LA

In April 2020, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner added a luxurious property to her growing real estate portfolio: a $36.5 million single-story resort-style estate.

According to The Sun, the space has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and spans 14,000 square feet in total. It is located in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property also features club-style game rooms and even an indoor theater. The exclusive neighborhood of Holmby Hills is home to elite residences worth up to $115 million, according to Zillow real estate listings.

According to PEOPLE, construction on the single-story house was completed in August 2019, eight months prior to her purchasing the estate. Kylie got a huge discount on the property as it was previously listed for $45,950,000 on April 3, before which it was first listed for $55 million.

A source told ET that one of the biggest selling points for Jenner was the home's "state-of-the-art security system." "Kylie has wanted to buy a house in L.A. for a while and finally found the one that works perfectly for her needs," the source says. "Although Kylie has homes and family and friends in Calabasas, she wanted something in L.A. for when she goes out with friends or has business meetings or gigs in L.A. and doesn’t want to go back to Calabasas."

"Also, Kylie is really into real estate and expanding her portfolio and couldn’t pass up this opportunity. Safety is a major concern for Kylie, and this home has an area for dedicated security, a state-of-the-art security system, and a security gate," the source added.

The main house expands over 15,350 square feet and features a chef's kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, a home theater, several bars, game rooms, a gym, and a championship-level basketball and tennis court. Kylie's mansion is located down the street from the Playboy mansion and her famous neighbors include Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr, Sean P Diddy Combs, Jennifer Aniston and Beyonce. Singer Robbie Williams lives across the street.

According to Dirt, the new Jenner estate was built by Gala Asher, the same megamansion developer who also spec-built and sold Kris Jenner her $12 million compound out in the Palm Desert resort community of La Quinta, California. Like her manager-mother, affectionately referred to as momager, Kylie’s new house is a single-story, monolithic structure with soaring ceilings, massive walls of disappearing glass, and an indoor/outdoor living theme for a quintessentially SoCal lifestyle.

The Holmby Hills mansion’s public rooms follow an indoor-outdoor concept and the walls of glass are directly connected to the courtyard-style backyard, which includes a negative-edge swimming pool and sweeping patios. The property was built with grand-scale guest entertaining features; as such, there are two guest suites with private patios and entrances, plus two additional guest apartments with their own private living rooms and kitchenettes. Kylie's main residence, however, is a sprawling estate out in the San Fernando Valley’s Hidden Hills neighborhood, purchased for $12 million in 2016 and since extensively renovated.