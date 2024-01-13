Kendall Jenner is finding herself in hot water once again, this time for the apparent display of what some call her 'entitlement.' The controversy stems from recent photographs capturing the model walking in Los Angeles accompanied by a man holding an umbrella over her head.

Also Read: Police Officer Stops Kendall Jenner and Her Bestie Hailey Bieber for Not Following the Stop Sign

In the snapshots, Jenner, focused on her phone with her head down, strolls nonchalantly while the umbrella bearer shields her from the drizzle. The images have sparked a social media storm, with critics deeming her behavior as the epitome of entitlement. A Reddit user remarked, "Having someone who works for you hold your umbrella in a drizzle while you're literally wearing a hoodie is peak entitlement." The sentiment echoed as another user posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth holding her own umbrella, emphasizing the stark contrast, as per The Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Fans couldn't help but point out the seemingly coordinated effort required for Jenner and her umbrella holder to maintain a matched walking pace. Some expressed concern for the man holding the umbrella, drenched in the rain, while others sarcastically speculated about Jenner's breakup being the reason for her apparent disregard. A fan humorously quipped, "I mean, she can’t cut a cucumber; an umbrella may lead to serious injury," referencing a previous incident where Jenner's unconventional cucumber-cutting technique went viral, as per Page Six. Khloé Kardashian shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, "Oh, my God, she’s, like, not happy about that," referring to her viral cucumber-cutting video.

kendall jenner about the cucumber lol i love her pic.twitter.com/4EVRmii5kC — kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) September 28, 2023

Also Read: When Fans Accused Kendall And Kylie Jenner For Copying Sophia Richie's Sophisticated Dressing Style

This isn't the first time Jenner has faced backlash for her detached lifestyle. Previously criticized for letting her bodyguard get soaked while she stayed dry, recent photos of her bodyguard holding an umbrella during a downpour reignited the controversy. Fans on Reddit expressed their disapproval, with one stating, "I don’t care how rich I am, but I would feel so bad letting someone hold my umbrella for me while they are getting soaked."

However, not all reactions were negative. Some supporters argued that the man was getting paid for the job, with one fan highlighting, "Gave someone a job… I’m not opposed." Regardless of the criticism, comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. injected humor into the situation, reminding people that the man holding the umbrella is, indeed, getting paid handsomely.

Also Read: Bad Bunny Disses Marriage in New Music Video After Split From Kendall Jenner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro

Jenner, no stranger to online trolling, recently posted an Instagram story where she is seen holding her own umbrella, seemingly responding to the criticism. Internet trolls immediately took to the comment section, with one person stating, "LMAOO NOW SHES HOLDING HER OWN UMBRELLA PLSSS." This marked a shift in the narrative, with some acknowledging her newfound skill and others playfully adding, "Lol, we ain’t forget." Whether it's about umbrella controversies or unconventional cucumber-cutting techniques, Jenner remains a lightning rod for social media discussions.

