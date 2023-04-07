Jennifer Lopez Slammed For Promoting Alcohol Brand Despite Being Sober: "Girl, You Don't Even Drink"

Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented singer and actress, has found herself in hot water after announcing the launch of her alcohol brand, Delola. The news has been met with heavy backlash from fans who noted that J.Lo herself is not a drinker and has been sober for quite some time. The Let’s Get Loud singer announced her Italian coast-inspired beverage company on Wednesday, with an Instagram video promoting the drink. In the clip, she states, “I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I’m realizing the importance of enjoying life. I just wanted to create something better — something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola.”

However, just minutes after Lopez shared the video with her 240 million followers, disappointed fans rushed to the comments section to slam the performer’s decision to launch an alcohol brand. Many were confused as to why J.Lo would create an alcohol brand when she is well known for being sober and an advocate for healthy living.

One fan wrote, "Girl you don't even drink." Another added, "Why not create a non-alcoholic brand considering you’ve been outspoken about the negative effects of alcohol and that you yourself don’t drink? This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol." Another added, "J.Lo you don’t drink. This is something that is known and has been pointed out on numerous occasions. I mean….I get it- a coin is a coin- but mama you don’t drink alcohol."

A third fan commented, “But you literally don’t drink? This is such a money grab ugh.” Another follower spoke about how J.Lo had been an inspiration to them and that they were disappointed to see this ad: “Ah capitalism strikes again. J.Lo was an inspiration for me to stay away from alcohol, tho she is not sober, she talked about how she rarely drinks and if she does it’s a celebratory sip, so it’s a bummer she is promoting alcohol when there are so many great NA drinks!"

Many of the comments had questions regarding why Lopez would choose to promote alcohol when her husband, Ben Affleck, has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past which had landed him in rehab, as per Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Jon Kopaloff

In one of her earlier interviews, Jennifer Lopez shared how she did not drink, smoke or have caffeine. She also once revealed that she prefers sleeping for good 9 or 10 hours whenever she gets the chance. Further shedding light on her health, Lopez earlier shared how she always carries fruits and veggies with her and that she also loves cooking Puerto Rican food, as per Koimoi.

Despite the backlash, Lopez seems to be unfazed. In fact, this project has reportedly been in the works for two years, and she founded the brand with drinks industry veterans Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan, as well as her manager Benny Medina.