Ex-'Vanderpump Rules' Star Rachel Leviss Dazzles at New York Fashion Week Debut Post Scandoval

Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel, mesmerized the fans as she graced the runway for Glaudi by Johana Hernandez during New York Fashion Week. The former Vanderpump Rules star stepped into the limelight for the first time since her rollercoaster affair with ex-lover Tom Sandoval was exposed last spring. Leviss, now going by her birth name, Rachel, flaunted two breathtaking evening gowns, exuding confidence and elegance with every stride. In her first appearance at New York Fashion Week, Levis flaunted a strapless nude gown adorned with intricate beadwork, featuring daring cutouts on the sides. Transitioning to her second look, she radiated in a striking orange dress adorned with sequins, complemented by a knee-high slit, a matching shrug, and silver open-toed heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Leviss (@rachelleviss)

As per Daily Mail, although this marked her NYFW debut, Levis had previously graced the catwalk for Glaudi by Johana Hernandez during Los Angeles Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, flaunting her versatility as a model. Before her runway appearance, Leviss teased her excitement, calling herself 'fashion show ready.' In August, it was confirmed that Leviss would not return for the next season of Vanderpump Rules. Reports indicated, “Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it. Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Leviss (@rachelleviss)

As per People, the past year was a challenging one for Leviss, marked by her indulgence in a high-profile scandal that captivated reality television audiences. Levis confessed, "I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I’ve made on camera live on forever. And you mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it’s gonna be written for you. And that’s terrifying. So I almost went back, I know just because of that."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by zerojack/Star Max

Following her runway debut, Leviss expressed a sense of relief and accomplishment, attributing her success to her perseverance and determination. She shared, "It’s been a whirlwind, it’s been chaos. But I’ve taken some time to myself to reflect and try to understand my actions. And I finally have come to the place where it makes sense to me. Part of the reason why I wanted to take some time away is just because it was so chaotic and loud, and there was such vitriol online.' She further added, 'But then the other part of the reason why I wanted to go to a treatment facility was to understand my behaviors and my goal was to really get down to the bottom of, 'OK why am I choosing men that are unavailable, why do I keep finding myself in unhealthy relationships, what are the things that I need to change about my behavior.' And in knowing that I needed to make a change, I first had to know what leads to those behaviors."