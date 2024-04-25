Ex-Idaho Lobbyist is Now Banned from Donald Trump's Properties for Scamming Mar-a-Lago Members

An ex-Idaho lobbyist, Jesse Taylor, cleverly disguised himself as a Donald Trump ally charmed his way into the ex-president's inner circle, earned the trust of Mar-a-Lago members, and eventually "scammed thousands of dollars" in the name of political donations. The Republican front-runner's legal team has sent him a cease and desist letter as an action of the consequence.

Daily Mail reported Taylor also faked a cancer treatment and tricked the elites and famous people of Palm Beach Florida as alleged by his victims. He gained sympathy for suffering from bladder cancer and simultaneously established himself as a successful political consultant among Trump's top campaign officials.

A drag racer John Odom of the reality TV show Street Outlaws claimed the 38-year-old convinced him to pay him $60,000 for supposed cancer medical bills in 2022. The GOP donor Greg Mosing got another $20,000 and according to him, Taylor sent his wife Donna photos undergoing cancer treatment but an investigation revealed he ripped a photo from a 2015 blog by a woman and passed it onto his.

Odom has decided to file criminal charges against Taylor, "I am meeting with the [Ada County, Idaho] District Attorney's office soon and will be asking them to file charges of credit card fraud, grand theft, and fraud against him. I hope that other individuals he has taken advantage of will do the same." Livid, he added, "I watched my mom die of cancer and to have someone lie about that for financial gain, there is a special place in hell for them."

The tables turned on Taylor after close sources to the former president found he bounced a $25,000 donation check. In another discovery, he has been charging $6,600 per photograph to people wanting to pose alongside the 2024 presidential hopeful, including offering ambassadorship to donors in the Trump administration in exchange for up to $10,000 per month all behind the campaign's back.

Meanwhile, Trump's attorneys that sent the cease and desist letter on March 15, 2024, accused Taylor of "fraud and extortion and shameless and manifest deceit." The letter by Dhillon Law Group attorney David Warrington read, "You are promising donors a photo with President Trump in exchange for campaign contributions in the amount of $6,600, an offer you are not authorized to make, nor can you fulfill."

His political connections aren't limited to Trump and his campaign. Previously, he was closely involved with former U.S. Congressman and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in the 2023 race who later won the Louisiana Gubernatorial election and was sworn in on January 8, 2024, as the Governor, per Idaho Dispatch.

However, the Idaho lobbyist denied the claims and told the outlet, "I categorically deny these allegations made and I will take steps to prove they are false. This is a hit job from several people and at best distorts the truth and at worst is outright lies," adding, "These allegations and rumors are absolutely unproven and made by three individuals who've set out to ruin me, my career and life."

The accused's social media accounts seem to have been taken down since the news of his fraud was published in the media.