Brad Pitt Radiates Happiness with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Sources Reveal ‘He Found His Spark Again’

Brad Pitt, the two-time Oscar winner is reportedly on cloud nine due to his relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. According to the reports of insiders, Pitt "couldn't be happier" as they take the next step in their relationship by living together in his California residence. Sources reveal, “They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him. Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing.” The couple’s romance first came to public attention in November 2022, although they had reportedly been dating for a few months prior to that. Ramon, who was previously married to Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, has been described by insiders close to Pitt as "kind, funny, and very special"

Their relationship marks Pitt’s first serious relationship since his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. As per People, sources reveal, “Since the divorce, Brad’s dated but never seriously. This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn’t be happier." Pitt has found newfound happiness and zest for life with Ines. The insider asserted, “With Ines, he found his spark again. It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy.” Their low-key romance initially flew under the radar until they were photographed together at a concert, igniting rumors about their relationship status. Although they prefer a low-key relationship, Pitt and Ramon made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 12th annual LACMA Art+Film gala in November 2023, making their romance official. Sources close to the couple affirm that their relationship has been progressing steadily, with Pitt referring to her as his girlfriend.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tibrina Hobson

The pair’s relationship has continued to thrive, with reports suggesting that they are now living together. While Ramon maintains her own place, they spend the majority of their time at Pitt’s home. As per Daily Mail, an insider revealed, “She still has her own place, but they spend most of their time at his and Ines has most of her belongings there. Brad really likes Ines and is taking their relationship seriously. He is not rushing the next steps, but they're in a great spot and loving their time together. Ines is thrilled and super into Brad.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Their love story has been filled with subtle yet meaningful moments, from attending events together to celebrating birthdays. Their appearance together at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this month further solidified their status as a couple, as they were spotted sitting next to each other during the festivities. Pitt's relationship with Ramon has brought a renewed sense of joy and contentment to his life. After weathering the storm of his previous high-profile relationship with Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, Pitt has found solace and happiness after a very long time in the company of Ramon.