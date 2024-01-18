Here’s Why Taylor Swift is ‘Very Awkward’ in Her Relationship With Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce

Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce are allegedly facing trouble as the pop star is allegedly in a strange space with his brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce.

The Red singer's and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce's romance has been making news for several months. Jason, a player for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis are very close; the two brothers get together frequently and co-host a podcast. Uncle Trav is adored by Jason's children, and the family's closeness is widely known. Taylor would seem to need to get along with the Kelce family for her and Travis to survive, given their close-knit family dynamic.

Also Read: Jeweler ‘Excited’ by Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors Wants to Offer $1M Custom Ring

Taylor Swift May Not Be Getting Along With Jason & Kylie Kelce. Late last year, Kylie Kelce seemingly attacked Taylor Swift during an interview when she perceived the singer as “not particularly my cup of tea.” pic.twitter.com/2U8YExHtCP — TheLowdown (@YourLowdown) January 14, 2024

Regrettably, things do not appear to be going too well for Taylor and Travis' brother and his wife, Kylie Kelce. “Taylor hasn’t had the best reception from Jason and his wife,” the source revealed to Life&Style Magazine. Kylie remarked in a late 2023 interview that being in the spotlight is “not particularly my cup of tea,” which some took as a jab at Taylor. “Taylor took that personally and since then it’s been very awkward.”

Taylor's pals, according to the source, believe that Jason and Kylie are envious of Taylor and the attention she and Travis are getting. “Taylor understands that it can be exhausting, but she can’t help that everything she does becomes front-page news.”

Taylor Swift 'has AWKWARD relationship' with Jason and Kylie Kelce https://t.co/4bCROJdnoN via @MailOnline TS just needs to grow up and start acting like a normal adult—not like a kid for the media views😡😡😡 — Allen Portman (@aportman) January 14, 2024

Also Read: Swifties Think Tom Hiddleston Referenced His Brief Relationship With Taylor Swift at the 2023 Emmys

As they manage the difficulties of their prominent occupations and personal relationships, Swift and Travis Kelce's interactions as well as those inside the Kelce family continue to be a major source of fascination. However, juggling schedules becomes extremely difficult for well-known individuals who also have successful jobs. “It’s hard to even keep up with how many flights Taylor has taken to Kansas City to see Travis,” says the source. “It’s starting to take a toll on her,” says the source. “She’s the one bending over backward and people are urging her to start focusing on herself more.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift Presented Her Scarf to an Elated Chiefs Fan During Game: ‘The Scarf Smelled Like Home’

The insider shared that “over the holiday, all Travis wanted to do was focus on football.” A tearful Taylor “had to take a backseat,” which was incredibly distressing. “When it comes down to it, the game is still his No. 1 priority and that became crystal clear for Taylor.” This is something that's both ways, the source claims. “Things get heated between them at times over schedule because they’re both so incredibly busy and they’re both so dedicated to their careers. As much as Taylor can be a fool for love, she never lets her work suffer.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Friends are hoping that the two can get beyond their growing difficulties together. One recent bright light, according to the source, was Travis' Christmas present to Taylor: matching pajamas with an image of Taylor's cherished cat, Olivia. “It showed that he knows the real Taylor and had been paying attention, which is good.”

More from Inquisitr

Chiefs Fans Won't Forgive Taylor Swift for Jo Koy Snub at Golden Globes

Here's How Taylor Swift Celebrated Mom Andrea Swift's 66th Birthday