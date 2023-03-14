Here's What's Inside the 6-figure Gift Bags Given to Oscar Nominees

As is the custom every year, nominees at the Oscars received a magnificent goody bag filled with gifts, holidays and experiences. All the nominees who battled it out at the main stage may or may not have won the golden award, but they sure did walk back home with this sumptuous 2023 "Everyone Wins" Nominee gift bag. Every year, gifts worth thousands of dollars are bestowed upon those who make it to the Oscars nominee list in the prime categories. Unaffiliated to the Academy, and distributed by Los Angeles-based marketing company, Distinctive Assets, since 2002, the “Everyone Wins” gift bag is estimated to cost a whopping $126,000 this year, per Indian Express.

Forbes posted on Instagram about this gift bag, prior to the Award Ceremony, with the caption, "#AngelaBassett, #AustinButler, #MichelleYeoh and other stars won’t be leaving the 95th Academy Awards empty-handed—whether or not they win an award. #oscars"

The nominees for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress will receive the Oscar goody bags. The recipients also have the option to refuse presents. Last year, actor Denzel Washington refused to take his bag, while actor JK Simmons donated it to a charity auction. This year’s lucky nominees include Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Michelle Williams and Judd Hirsch, to name a few.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

What's Inside The Bag?

According to their press release, the gift bag this year is filled with several beauty and lifestyle gifts, luxury vacations — including a $40,000 getaway to a Canadian estate called "The Lifestyle," and a stay for eight people in a restored Italian lighthouse — and "a symbolic souvenir" of a piece of land in Queensland, Australia. Those who want to revamp their homes, meanwhile, can use the $25,000 worth of project management fees for home restoration from Maison Construction. There are also several rejuvenation procedures that are reportedly part of the package, including lipo arm sculpting, hair restoration services and a facelift!

While over 50 percent of the products reportedly come from companies that are women and minority-owned, the gifts will be delivered in Havaianas suitcases this year. Inside are skincare products from Miage, a silk pillowcase from Blush Silks, a travel pillow from PETA, and products from Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness, All Better Co., Bored Rebel, Daily Energy Cards, Effecti-cal, Kind Reason Co., KnowingLabs, Maison Construction, NaturGeeks, Rareté Studios, ReFa, Proflexa, Oxygenetix and The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand, among others. The least expensive gifts include a pack of Clif Thins priced at $13.56 and an $18 loaf of Japanese milk bread from Ginza Nishikawa.

Instyle reported that the Distinctive Assets founder, Lash Fary, said in a press release, "We are excited and proud to once again be creating what is known worldwide as the ultimate swag bag. While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses that meaningfully benefit from the global exposure of being associated with Hollywood’s Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”