Jimmy Fallon Reflects on Delightful Memories From His Birthdays as a Child on His 49th Birthday

Jimmy Fallon is nearing the end of his forties! On September 19, the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon celebrated his 49th birthday with a look back at his previous birthdays, along with the gratitude he felt for his parents on his birthdays as a child.

Fallon shared a childhood snapshot of himself blowing out the candles on his white and blue frosted ice cream cake on his seventh birthday on Instagram. Fallon, 7, is wearing a white and orange baseball T-shirt in the snap. In the Instagram post, Fallon paid tribute to his parents, Gloria Fallon and James Fallon Sr. “Since I can remember my parents always got me an ice cream cake for my birthday. Lucky kid. Keeping ice cream cakes in business since 1974. (Thank you all for the birthday love.) #49,” wrote Fallon.

Friends and fans wished the Saturday Night Live alum a happy birthday in response to his message, per PEOPLE. "Happy birthday, you funny stud!" Andy Cohen wrote. Amy Sedaris and Ego Nwodim, both fellow comedy performers, wrote "HB!!!" and "Happy birthday!!!," respectively. Mark Ronson, a music producer, also commented with wishes for the Late Night star, "Happy birthday."

Fallon got birthday messages from Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel, his co-hosts of the new podcast Strike Force Five, and heartfelt wishes from friends and family in his comment area. The Instagram video was a 55-second clip of Fallon remembering a red carpet-event for his co-hosts. "Happy birthday to our pal @JimmyFallon!" said the official Strike Force Five account.

Happy birthday to the comedian and television host, Jimmy Fallon.#QOTD pic.twitter.com/ipEbtAoWGr — Entrepreneur (@Entrepreneur) September 19, 2023

Fallon confessed in the video in a conversation with the late-night talk show presenters in the video that he has been teased for how his thumbs look. Fallon revealed that he was on a red carpet and photographers were asking him to pose with a thumbs-up, something he didn't do very often. “I go, ‘I don't really do the thumbs up.’ [They said] ‘Come on man just give us a thumbs up,'” he said. “So I go ‘Alright.’ I give a thumbs up and it gets posted. It's in the New York Post and it says ‘Jimmy Fallon giving a weird thumbs up,’” the TV star revealed.

Fallon and his podcast co-hosts debuted the podcast Strike Force Five in August, where they "navigate the Hollywood strikes and beyond." Their most recent initiative was inspired by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which began in May. The hosts tackle the complexities of their break with humorous flare on the podcast. The podcast's revenues will be donated to the unemployed cast members of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

