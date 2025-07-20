Ex-Aide Spills the Tea on Melania’s Brutal Opinion About Ivanka and Her Husband Jared Kushner

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide, has claimed that Melania Trump allegedly had a harsh six-word put-down for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, referring to them as “snakes” when talking in private. The First Lady’s tense relationship with her stepdaughter and son-in-law has been a topic of hushed gossip in D.C. for a while.

Still, this new revelation sure adds some venom to the ongoing drama. Literally speaking, almost!

So, apparently, there’s a text thread that Fox News got their hands on, and it’s juicy, to say the least. It’s all in this tell-all book by Stephanie Wolkoff, called Melania and Me. According to the book, Melania Trump had some not-so-great things to say about Ivanka and Jared during Donald Trump‘s first time in the White House, which started in 2016.

She’s supposed to have sent Wolkoff a message saying, “You know how they are snakes.”

This gives us a bit of insight into what might’ve been going on with the family dynamics back then.

Wolkoff isn’t new to sharing juicy gossip.

She also let slip about “Operation Block Ivanka,” which was reportedly Melania’s sneaky plan to keep Ivanka, often referred to as the First Daughter, out of the spotlight during President Donald Trump’s first swearing-in ceremony.

On top of all this, Wolkoff claims that Melania Trump was getting fed up with Ivanka and Jared taking the limelight and saw them as people just looking out for themselves, with no respect for the collective Trump family name.

Melania Trump’s cutting nickname for rival step-daughter Ivanka told in new bookhttps://t.co/sNZbT83L6R pic.twitter.com/316ijslleV — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) February 24, 2024

Stephanie Grisham, who used to be Melania Trump’s right-hand person, didn’t hold back when she heard about Wolkoff’s book. She trashed it, saying it’s “not only full of mistruths and paranoia, it is based on some imagined need for revenge.”

Then she went on to say that Wolkoff is just trying to stay in the spotlight by acting like that and looking like she is revealing the “snakes” text to the world that is already waiting for a trump family scandal of some sort.

Nonetheless, it appears that the tension has found its way into the public images of the Trump family members.

Ivanka Trump, for instance, faced criticism for wearing a fancy $10,000 Oscar de la Renta gown at Jeff Bezos‘ over-the-top rehearsal dinner in Italy. On the other hand, Melania Trump has been keeping a lower profile.

Melania Trump will go down is history as one of the most consequential American First Ladies. It took a Catholic Slav who grew up under the horror of communism to convince Trump that Putin was full of shit. Absolute cinema. We stan Melania, folks! QUEEN! 👑 https://t.co/4nzY6LvG4I pic.twitter.com/Akuyn2p7BO — Ivan 🇵🇭🇻🇦 (@IvanAtHome) July 14, 2025

At a Fourth of July gathering, she went for a simple white Thom Browne dress and managed to stay out of the spotlight, which might be a deliberate move to differentiate herself from her more flamboyant stepdaughter.

With Donald Trump back at the White House since January 2025, after defeating Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the question on everyone’s mind is: have the so-called snakes been allowed back in, or have they been stopped in their tracks?

