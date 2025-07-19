Forget Botox—This is Real Reason Melania Trump Stays Ageless at 55!

Melania Trump hardly shows up to the public, but when she does, she gains all the public attention. Well, these are not just for her stylish looks or her fashion sense, but also her incredible figure that she carries at 55. Though she doesn’t talk much about her fitness regimen but digging deep into her lifestyle showcases how dedicated and disciplined she has been, and it is her smart choices that work as a key to her overall wellness

Though there are some indulgences, welcomed by Melania Trump occasionally, that too comes in the likes of dark chocolate and even the “occasional” scoop of ice cream. However, it is her intake at a moderate level that helps her balance. Reports say that she is very mindful of “portion sizes.”

It is also believed that the figure that the First Lady maintains is possible through her consistent workout routine and a clean diet. Sources also say that her weak ankle weighs frequently, which comes as a subtle addition to her fitness routine, which is said to be able to boost calorie burn by 5 to 15 percent over time.

Though it’s not that Melania started to look fit, rather it has been the First Lady’s daily life for a long time. She plays tennis, does pilates, so what will keep her away from staying fit?

Besides her workout regimen, her diet plan further reinforces her efforts. Each day, she commits to whole foods, which are generally lean proteins along with fruits and vegetables. She begins her day with a smoothie packed with nutritious ingredients comprising apples, blueberries, carrots, spinach, and also fat-free yogurt. Moreover, she also consumes seven servings of fresh fruit, peaches, and apples in a day, which are also her top picks, according to Inside Edition.

There are also several archived posts from her social media handle which offer glimpses on her typical meals. Breakfasts generally include pineapple, sliced banana, raspberries, and also blueberries as mentioned and other staples include avocado salad with lettuce and cherry tomatoes, and what makes the dish delicious is the addition of grilled salmon with edamame, and fruit plates.

There have been several speculations on her regarding whether she has undergone cosmetic surgery or not, which she has always denied – “A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn’t do anything,” she told GQ back in 2016. “I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body,” she continued. “I’m against Botox, I’m against injections.”

Besides maintaining a staunch fitness routine, Melania is also encouraging her husband, President Donald Trump, to make healthier choices as well. Sources say – “Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad, and veggies for energy to improve his overall well-being.” While another source dismissed those claims as “nonsense”, stating, “Trump eats whatever he wants.”