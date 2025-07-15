Melania Trump’s Latest FIFA Appearance is a Complete Fashion Disaster—Fans React in Disappointment

As Donald Trump came back as the American President for the second term, his wife Melania Trump has established herself as a fashion icon ever since. She dresses carefully and has created a distinct style for herself. However, regardless how carefully she dresses up, some choices are bound to backfire and the same happened recently at the FIFA World Cup.

As Trump and Melania attended the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 13, the First Lady was spotted wearing a loose-fitting white knit top and a matching white midi-length pencil skirt with a slit up the front. The top however was not very flattering to her body and she paired the whole attire with a black jacket dropped over her shoulders, netizens came up with rather criticizing comments on her looks.

Melania also wore bulky Dior sunglasses and white high heels. While the look as a whole was not exactly bad, it was evident that Melania did not put much thoughts into it. Her sunglasses were extremely big in size and covered half her face, which mostly took care of her face. Her hair was also casually tied in an updo, which further proved that she had indeed not given much effort to put her look together.

As pictures of Melania in this outfit were shared on social media, one user on X commented, “No on the sunglasses not flattering on her at all.” Another one added, “Just like what any other woman would wear to a soccer game. She is sooo unrelatable.” A third user was rather straightforward in their thoughts, as they wrote, “She looks f***ing miserable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNBC-TV18 (@cnbctv18india)



It should also be noted here that Melania’s sunglasses were so big and the way they covered her face further fueled the body double rumor that already surrounds her. Moreover, her lack of enthusiasm regarding the perfect attire has also often been taken as a sign of her overall displeasure with Trump’s second term.

Melania has often kept herself away from the White House as she has focused more on herself and her son Barron Trump. Her prolonged absence has given rise to separation rumors along with the speculations of her body double being used for numerous appearances with Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELANIA TRUMP WORLD (@melaniatrumpworld)

While neither Melania nor Trump has ever commented on these rumors, her lack of effort while putting her designer outfits together are only adding more fire to these. It now remains to be seen if Melania pays heed to the comments of the netizens and pulls off better style in her next outing.