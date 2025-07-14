Melania’s Tense Facial Expressions Reveal What She’s Really Thinking Around Donald Trump

Melania Trump might be growing averse to the spotlight. The First Lady’s absence at the White House has been particularly noticeable in the past few months. Netizens have speculated that the reason behind it might be the alleged rough patch her and Trump are facing in their marriage. An old video that has resurfaced might be an indication of the real reason.

Rumours about the Trumps heading towards a split have run rampant since the beginning of the year. The First Lady has been mainly away from some major events held at the White House.

A report claimed that the FLOTUS is focusing her time and energy on her personal projects. An insider who spoke to Hola! Magazine said that Melania has “her own ideas on what she wants to do.”

Another source also noted how the 55-year-old had been busy shooting for her upcoming Amazon documentary. “Melania has been busy shooting her documentary, and that has taken place in several locations, including the White House,” the insider revealed.

Irrespective of the reason behind the First Lady’s absence, fans’ worries about the Trumps’ marriage have not been put at ease. A resurfaced video of Melania from June 2o25 is proving to be a reason to raise more concern.

The video taken at the Congressional picnic shows the First Lady and Donald Trump talking to reporters. In the video, Melania continues looking tense throughout the interaction. Even though she is smiling, it looks like she is struggling to keep the smile up.

In the clip, it looks like the First Lady is waiting for the interaction to get over so she can get away from the cameras. This particular observation is peculiar given that Melania was previously a model.

Melania barely appearing with the President in public has ignited rumours about a possible divorce. Her tense appearance in the rare instance has fueled the rumor. Netizens have previously speculated about the First Lady getting paid to make public appearances with the President.

“Trump has to pay her 1.5 million to appear with him at functions,” one user commented under the Instagram video. Another added, “I think he is paying her under contract to stay with him.” Another questioned, “How much was she paid?”

Watch the scorn and disgust Melania gives to Trump as she turns away from him, in their first public appearance together since April. In fact, it’s so delightful, watch it over and over again. pic.twitter.com/0GbtpOtAOx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 31, 2021

Several others took to the comments section to demand that the First Lady be deported from the country. “Send her back,” one user wrote. A second quipped, “And where are the ICE agents?”

These comments come in light of Trump’s immigration crackdown. A petition demanding that the President deport Melania and their son Barron recently went viral. Over 3,000 people signed in favor of the petition titled “Deport Melania, Melania’s parents, and Baron in the first round of deportations!”