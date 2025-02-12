Where’s Melania Trump? 18 Days Since the First Lady Has Been MIA While Her Husband Rules the News

Many are wondering where exactly Melania Trump is. The first lady hasn’t appeared in front of the public eye since January 24. That was the last time she accompanied her husband, Donald Trump, to the devastated area visits in North Carolina and California.

While Melania has been MIA for 18 days, the president has taken several new steps as part of his campaign promises. He has signed some controversial executive orders, banned transgender athletes from female sports, and even dismantled USAID. However, many are curious about what the First Lady has been up to amid the turbulent political climate in America.

Melania Trump has been surprisingly skipping some major White House events. She wasn’t present when her husband met with various foreign leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Jordon’s hereditary monarch, King Abdullah II.

However, just a few days earlier, Melania greeted Queen Rania of Jordon, who wasn’t accompanied by the king at that time. While the first lady met her at Mar-a-Lago, she didn’t attend the dinner hosted by her husband at the same Palm Beach home. Many Republican senators and their spouses were present at the dinner, taking selfies with Trump and dining, while the president’s wife was surprisingly missing. The first lady was also not seen when her husband signed the Laken Riley Act to mandate federal detention of undocumented immigrants who are accused of serious crimes.

The most surprising of them all is Melania’s absence at the Super Bowl last weekend. While Trump made history as the first sitting president of the United States to attend the NFL annual league, his first lady was notably missing.

Trump cheered for the Kansas City Chiefs with his first daughter, Ivanka, by his side. Meanwhile, Jill Biden, the former first lady, was also present at the Super Bowl game, enjoying an electrifying victory for her Philadelphia Eagles.

#MELANIA should´ve been there…we want to see her.

If President Trump should have someone with him, it should be the First Lady. #SuperBowlLIX

I am surprised Ivanka went, since she was a no show, and refused to/didn´t want anything to do with or show up during the campiagn,…

Not only in the public eye, but Melania has also been keeping a low profile on social media. Her official X (formerly Twitter) account only has two recent posts. One is her official White House portrait, and the other is a mourning post about the tragic collision between American Airlines and a military jet. Similarly, the FLOTUS Instagram account also has her official portrait as her most recent post in days.

During Trump’s first term in office, Melania maintained a similar low profile. She only occasionally appeared in front of the media, and her every move generated significant buzz during those days. She was also substantially busy raising Trump’s youngest, Barron, who was only 10 years old when his father became the 45th president of the U.S.

Contrary to those years, Barron is older now, studying at New York University. Melania herself declared that she plans to play a more prominent role in Trump’s second term. However, she made it clear that she would do so only on her own terms. According to Daily Mail, the first lady spends significant time at the Trump Tower in New York, where her son Barron lives.

Melania intends to continue running her jewelry line and sell her NFT while playing the role of 47th FLOTUS. She is also starring in a documentary where she was filmed after the election win. It is said to be a $40 million deal with Jeff Bezos’ Amazon.

Meanwhile, she is also slowly settling in at the White House. She brought back interior designer Tham Kannalikham to change the looks of her family’s private quarters and the official staterooms. She also hired some East Wing staff to follow up on her plans of helping foster children through the Be Best program.

Before her 18-day disappearance, Melania Trump attended some major events. She was the star of Trump’s inauguration ceremony, where her controversial outfit generated buzz. She accompanied her husband throughout, joining various activities. She also visited North Carolina by Trump’s side and went to many sites in California that were devastated by wildfires.

According to reports, she went on her own way from California, while Trump flew to LA and then Miami. She herself stated to Fox News, “I will be in the White House. When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

While she denied that she would carry on as a “part-time first lady” for this term, it is safe to assume that she is merely keeping her promise to be at the White House “as much needed.”