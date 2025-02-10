The Real Reason Why Melania Trump Skipped Super Bowl, As Trump Arrives Alone!

US President Donald Trump arrived at the Super Bowl and made history in the process. This makes him the first president in the US to attend such an iconic sporting event, even though he attended the event without his wife, Melania Trump, by his side.

The 78-year-old president also had a mixed response to the game, while manyasked why he was even present there. Others cheered his face as he landed on the big screen. He looked “weary and tense” as he glanced at his fans, potentially because he did not have Melania by his side.

There’s one First Lady at the Super Bowl today And it’s not Melania 😂 #SuperBowlLIX pic.twitter.com/PqIRQcyAmz — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) February 10, 2025

Many people even took to the social media platform X and asked Melania where she was. They also questioned why she would not accompany her husband at such an iconic and historic event. The majority of netizens questioning her absence on social media seemingly did so as they were genuinely concerned. Others just used this as a chance to aim at the Trumps and their alleged marital issues.

A post read, “Hmm! Where’s Melania? Has she even moved into the WH, or is she busy filing for divorce?” while another said, “Melania is at home? I can’t say I blame her, tbh.” It could be that Melania’s absence is because of her recent business venture, which experienced a major blow. It’s her meme coin, which took a big hit earlier this week.

Melania Trump’s latest cryptocurrency, MELANIA, has witnessed a dramatic drop in its value of approximately 90 per cent since Donald Trump’s inauguration. President Trump’s meme coin, TRUMP, has not fared much better either. As per CoinMarketCap data, its value decreased by 75 per cent from its peak.

Despite having a successful model-long career and the financial success from her best-selling memoir, Melania is likely to feel the sting of her meme coin’s failure. This could be a part of the reason she was missing from the biggest sporting event of the year.

Before the game, Bret Baier, a Fox News reporter, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Donald Trump, a practice that has become a standard for US presidents. Even though Donald Trump opted out during the first administration in 2018, Joe Biden, too, did not participate in the interviews that happened in 2023 and 2024.

BREAKING: The Trump family just launched the $MELANIA Memecoin and see $30 Billion evaporate. As soon as it debuted, investors dumped $Trump coin—released just two days ago—resulting in a staggering $30 billion loss in paper wealth for those who believed in it. This level of… pic.twitter.com/Hu8djmxT4q — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 19, 2025

In the Fox News interview, Trump was seen praising Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes had expressed his excitement about playing in front of the president. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also acknowledged the president’s presence and stated, “It’s a great honor… having the president there—it’s the best country in the world—and that’s pretty cool.”

The game also witnessed the attendance of Jill Biden, the former First Lady and a known supporter of the Eagles. She was there with her grandson, but former President Joe Biden was not present. Donald Trump’s visit follows his presence at the Army-Navy football game in December, where various other political figures joined him.