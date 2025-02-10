Lip Reader Decodes Donald Trump’s Super Bowl Words—And They Weren’t Political

Donald Trump has achieved a historical feat as the first sitting president of the United States to attend the Super Bowl. His attendance was highly anticipated at the Caesars Superdome for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles. He was seen immersing himself in the energetic atmosphere, even interacting with his fans. The president was seen shaking hands with a few of his supporters. According to a lip reader, he was also wishing well to his fans, saying things like, “How ya doing? Good Luck,” and “Are you happy?” While his presence was a bit understated, all eyes were on the president and his first lady Melania during their historic Super Bowl attendance.

Trump was seen enjoying the game from his seat and exchanging a few words with those nearby. Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, was asked to comment on the crowd cheering for the president at the Super Bowl. She smiled in response, “Good, right?”

Meanwhile, Trump recently revived a Super Bowl tradition of sitting for a pre-game interview. During a conversation with Fox News’ Bret Baier, he courageously declared that he is a Kansas City supporter. “I think they’ll pull it off,” the POTUS said, “Great team, great coach.”

While Trump’s Super Bowl attendance was definitely a historic moment in the NFL, it is vague whether it will impact his campaign in any way. However, it was undoubtedly one of the best nights of politics and football coming together.

During his pre-game Fox News interview, Trump had a lot to say about his new policies. He also talked about resuming his campaigning efforts and plans on continuing his new activities. According to a report by theMirror US, Trump revealed his directive to appoint >Elon Musk as the new lead of DOGE, Department of Government Efficiency. He wants to task the tech billionaire with evaluating the military and the Department of Education both.



Mr. president also declared his avid interest in merging Canada with the U.S. as its 51st state. During the conversation with Bret Baier, he expressed his intentions, “I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state.” As a reason, he provided,”Because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen.”

“Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?” Donald Trump argued that the United States is losing money due to the current trade relationship with North American countries.

However, economists said otherwise, clarifying that the U.S. does not pay a subsidy to Canada but rather buys goods like lumber and oil. Due to American energy imports, the country’s trade deficit surged to $72 billion in 2023.