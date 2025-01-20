‘Beyond Insane’: Melania Trump’s ‘$MELANIA’ Meme Coin Surges 2000%, Making Donald and Melania Among the World’s Richest!

Melania Trump, the soon-to-be First Lady, has launched her cryptocurrency meme coin called $MELANIA late this Sunday. This also caused her husband, Donald Trump’s coin $TRUMP to drop by 50%.

The model took to social media to announce the official release of the coin. The post said, “The official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now.” Let’s take a look at how to purchase her crypto token.

Melania Memes are fungible crypto assets that can be created and treated on the Solana blockchain. On Jan 19, the Melania meme coin was trading at $0.1261 each, at an impressive 2160.31%. As per data on CoinMarketCap, since the launch, it has been growing with a market capitalization of $5.71 million. You can purchase the Melania Meme coins through its official website using either a cryptocurrency or debit card here- https://melaniameme.com/#how-to-buy.

Alternatively, you can find a reliable centralized exchange, where you can find the coin listed. CoinMarketCap and Binance are some of the centralized exchanges. You can also look at decentralized exchange (DEX) which supports the blockchain, where you can buy the Melania Trump meme coin.

Melania Tanks Donald Trump’s Crypto Coin By 50%

What occurred is Melania taking over her husband Donald Trump’s coin. $MELANIA has diverted investments away from the president’s own crypto offering $TRUMP. If that was not enough her coin value overtook $TRUMP by 50%, as per reports.

Donald Trump’s coin fell to nearly $41 each, before it rose again. As per data on CoinMarketCap, $TRUMP was being traded at $47 with a market cap of $9.82 billion, which is an 83 per cent jump from the previous day.

Donald Trump Pushes Crypto At Rally

Speaking at his rally, Donald Trump called the moves “all investments”, he adds that “Bitcoin has shattered one record after another.” All thanks to the presidential couple’s own cryptocurrency coins, Trump could actually be the richest man in the world.

As per reports by CoinGecko, on paper, the $TRUMP tokens in the market had a total value of about $13 billion before $MELANIA was launched. It was till that time that his coin was the 19th most valuable crypto in the world.

For anyone who owns the coins, Donald Trump affiliates appear to control 800 million tokens, apart from the 200 million which is already released. This can actually unlock an immense potential of nearly $51 billion, says the CoinGecko report.

Divided Reactions to $TRUMP and $MELANIA

Some fans and crypto fanatics have praised the “Business savvy” of the President and his family for his crypto decision. However, critics have called him out and questioned the ethics. There’s also a lot of conflict of interest that is arising from the assets.

Donald Trump however, has not ignored the conversation. He promised to usher and regulate cryptocurrency. He has even nominated various pro-crypto individuals for positions in his own administration.