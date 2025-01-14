As Melania Trump steps into her second stint as the First Lady of the US, her newfound sense of independence is clearly visible, and while some might look at her as just the ‘President’s wife’, she has made it pretty clear that she’s more than that.

Melania, in a recent interview with Fox News‘ Ainsley Earhardt, opened up about her approach to her role in the White House. She said “I’m standing on my own two feet. Independent. I have my own thoughts, my own yes and no. I don’t always agree with what my husband is saying or doing, and that’s okay. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn’t. And that’s okay.”

Melania, 54, didn’t hesitate to openly discuss how her public perception has been growing ever since her maiden term as First Lady in 2017. “I feel I was always me the first time as well. I just feel that people didn’t accept me, maybe. They didn’t understand me the way they do now,” she shared. Despite those backlashes, the soon-to-be First Lady is very determined to carry on her duties in her unique way.

Donald Trump’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20, and Melania has been candid regarding her upcoming plans of how she is thinking to stick to her responsibilities with a balance as the ceremony nears. She is very aware of the importance of her roles as a mother, wife, and public servant. The awareness is clear in her statement too as she said, “When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I’ll be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is to be a mom, to be a First Lady, to be a wife.”

Trump was named Time magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year. The President-elect mentioned his wife’s selective public presence during his previous term. “She’s very beloved by the people, Melania. They love her because she’s not in your face all the time. They have signs, ‘We love our First Lady,’” he said in an interview with the publication.

Body language expert Judi James weighed in on Melania’s recent Fox interview and was quick to point out how her demeanor is a clear sign of her growing sense of authority. “Her brows raise, and her eyes narrow to illustrate that sense of firm authority. She’s asserting her individuality and her comment, ‘I don’t always agree with what my husband is saying or doing,’ feels entirely credible,” James stated.

James also brought up the subtle emotional cues when Melania was talking about her son Barron and husband Donald. That expression was a pure contrast to the moments while discussing the past challenges because that time her expression became more serious. “There is a micro nose-curling gesture to suggest hidden anger as she speaks of her last time in the role,” James said.

Melania Trump’s documentary, titled, Looking for Melania Trump, is slated to be released on Amazon soon. Furthermore, Melania’s tenure back in the White House comes amidst the release of her self-titled autobiography. These moves are vibrant signals that she is aspiring to establish her identity beyond being the spouse of a powerful man. “She speaks of her ‘fans’ now, suggesting she has realized her own potential and her own brand,” James added.

Melania herself affirmed her intention to serve the country while she will be staying true to her principles. “Once we are in on Jan. 20, you serve the country,” she said.