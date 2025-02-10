Canada is Going to Be the 51st US State! Donald Trump Adamant to Bring The Great North in US Territory

US President Donald Trump recently said that he is serious about wanting Canada to become the 51st state in his recent interview. The interview aired on Sunday during the Super Bowl pre-show. “Yeah it is,” Donald Trump told Fox News Channel’s host Bret Baier when he asked whether his comment on annexing Canada is “a real thing” — as Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, recently warned.

“I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen,” he said. “Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?”

The US is not subsidizing Canada. Currently, America buys products from the natural resource-rich country, including commodities such as oil. While the trade gap in goods has increased in recent years to $72 billion in 2023, this deficit will largely reflect the USA’s imports of Canadian energy.

Trump doubles down on his 51st State proposal in his Super Bowl interview. As a Canadian citizen, I can say PLEASE KEEP UP THE PRESSURE, MR. TRUMP. Annexation would be a GIFT FROM GOD. 🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/JjNfXYNMJQ — Red Neck Gym Bro (@GymBro15934) February 9, 2025

Donald Trump has time and again suggested that Canada will be much better off only if it agrees to become the 51st US state. However, this prospect is deeply unpopular amongst Canadians.

Justin Trudeau commented on Friday during the closed-door session with labour and business leaders that Donald Trump’s idea of making Canada the 51st US state is apparently “a real thing.” This decision has been interlinked with the desire for access to Canada’s natural resources.

“Mr. Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country and it is a real thing. In my conversations with him on …,” Trudeau said, as per CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster. “They’re very aware of our resources of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those.” energy.

Trump recently spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One this Sunday while he was travelling to the Super Bowl game in New Orleans. Trump kept continuing to threaten a country that has been one of the US’s closest allies for a long time now. He claimed that Canada is “not viable as a country” without America’s trade.

“You know, they don’t pay very much for military. And the reason they don’t pay much is they assume that we’re going to protect them,” he said. “That’s not an assumption they can make because — why are we protecting another country?”

In the pre-taped interview with Fox News in Florida, Donald Trump even said that he has not seen enough action from Mexico and Canada to stave off the tariffs he’s threatened to impose on Canada’s two largest trading partners once a 30-day extension is up. “No, it’s not good enough,” he said. Something has to happen. It’s not sustainable. And I’m changing it.”

Donald Trump says yes, making Canada a 51st state is a real thing Of course he lies again saying the US is subsidizing us lol https://t.co/HJPK36VZZD — SharonSisterUpstairs #PPC #USECASH #PEACENOW (@Sharon75571311) February 9, 2025

Last week, Trump on his plan to slap Canada and Mexico with tariffs of about 25% on all imports other than Canadian oil, electricity, and natural gas. These would be taxed at 10% after Canada and Mexico agreed to appease Trump’s concerns about drug trafficking and border security.

Aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump commented that he would be announcing on Monday a tariff of 25% on all aluminium and steel imports into the US. This includes Mexico and Canada and uncovers a plan for reciprocal tariffs. “Very simply it’s if they charge us, we charge them,” he said.

BREAKING: Donald Trump announced he plans to impose a 25% tax (tariff) on all steel and aluminum imports, including from Canada and Mexico: “Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff,” he told reporters on Air Force One. Why is Trump insisting on… pic.twitter.com/O0DYMyT9O2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 9, 2025

Donald Trump, in his recent interview, also defended the work of X owner Elon Musk, whose so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is drawing concerns from Democrats. This is as he decides to shut down whole government agencies and the federal workforce in the name of rooting out inefficiency and waste.

Elon Musk, Trump said, has “been terrific,” and will target the Department of Education and the military next. “We’re going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse,” Trump predicted. “I campaigned on this.” Trump was even questioned about his dancing, which has turned out to be meme material on social media. “I don’t know what it is,” he said. “I try and walk off sometimes without dancing and I can’t. I have to dance.”