Donald Trump’s recent appearance has left people questioning his judgement when it comes to spray tanning. Donald Trump was relentlessly trolled by Netizens for his artificial tan. People on the internet noticed how the President’s tan fail as he arrived at the National Prayer Breakfast.

His “orange” face tan evidently stood out during the appearance. What made it worse was the Republican’s hand was several shades lighter than his face. The stark contrast between the two made the situation a lot worse. Dulux colour visualizer identified the shade of the politician’s face to be ‘Roasted Pumpkin.’ His hands in contrast were of the shade ‘Vanilla Whisp.’

The President is infamous for sporting bad tans, but the “roasted pumpkin” tan as the internet is calling it, might be the worst one so far. The President’s spray tanning streak started in the 1980s and has continued to get more and more orange by the decade.

Several people took to the internet to troll Trump for the uneven and orange spray tanning job. “Trump’s fake tan is insanely hilarious,” one comment read. Another attacked the President while adding, “Fake ‘man’ fake tan.”

“Trumpkin Spice Latte,” another chimed in. “Oompa Loompa orange, with a splash of Tang” another commented while referring to the characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Another user referred to him as “Agent Orange.” A netizen commented while questioning, “Donald trump is still orange af. Why has no one gotten him a new spray tan?”

The backlash about Trump’s spray tan comes right after Lara Trump spoke about the hate he often receives. The former journalist is married to Trump’s third son Eric. Lara spoke up in her father-in-law’s defence while strangely comparing him to a “pretty girl.”

“Whenever there’s like the pretty girl who kind of comes into the group, and all the girls immediately hate her — Donald Trump is … like that,” Lara noted.

She also claimed that Trump’s critics are “jealous” of him while calling him a “cool guy.” She noted how Trump entered politics when he had “no business in politics.”

The mother of two also pointed out how his move irritated people “who made their life’s work about studying the nuance of this and that and the other, and Donald Trump’s like, ‘don’t really care.'”

The President recently stirred up controversy by signing a bill for a law that affected the transgender community. Trump signed off on a law that will prohibit transgender women from competing in female sports categories.

BREAKING: US President Donald Trump signs executive orders, including a ban on trans women in female sports.https://t.co/LpRM8ss3yR 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Qypz3jPXMa — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 5, 2025

Several LGBT advocacy and human rights organisations spoke up against the law. They claimed that the law was an act of discrimination while White House officials disagreed. The latter claimed that the law was enforced for the well-being of women athletes and had nothing to do with the transgender community.

The law which will be effective immediately will bring changes in high schools, universities and grassroots sports. The President claimed that the law would help “keep men out of women’s sports.”