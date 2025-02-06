Lara Trump Says People Hate Donald Because He’s Like a ‘Pretty Girl’

Lara Trump’s strange defence of father-in-law Donald Trump has left people confused. The 42-year-old recently drew parallels between the President and a “pretty girl.”

Lara Trump is an American journalist and former TV producer. She recently signed a deal with Fox News to host a primetime weekend show. The politician has previously contributed actively at the outlet from 2021 to 2022. Lara has served as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee in the past.

The North Carolina native is married to Donald Trump’s third son, Eric. The two tied the knot in 2014 and share a son Luke and a daughter Carolina from their marriage.

Lara made headlines during her appearance at Trump’s Inauguration ceremony. The mother of two looked sharp in a double-breasted coat by Rabanne. What caught people’s attention wasn’t her sleek outfit but her face.

People alleged that Lara’s face looked botched and puffy and wrote it off as a result of plastic surgery going wrong. A user noted that she looked “totally unrecognizable” in her Inauguration pictures.

“Love Lara Trump did she have some bad plastic surgery. She doesn’t look the same, her face looks strange. I’m not being mean,” another user commented. Another compared her to a “Bratz doll” while a third noted that she looks “strange.”

Recently, the 42-year-old expressed her opinion about all the criticism that her father-in-law receives. “Why do you think people dislike Trump so much?” Lara read during a segment of The Right View with Lara Trump.

She noted that Trump’s haters “know” that he is not the bad guy but they try and “make him out to be.” Lara’s response to the question was acceptable until she made a strange comparison that left people wondering.

She noted that the President was “like the pretty girl who … comes into the group, and all the girls immediately hate her.” She went on to elaborate that the Republican’s haters are bothered by how “cool” he is. Her second guess was that Trump’s haters were jealous of him.

“Whenever there’s like the pretty girl who kind of comes into the group, and all the girls immediately hate her — Donald Trump is … like that,” the former TV producer noted.

She also called the President a “cool guy” who had “no business in politics.” Lara shared how Trump just giving politics a “shot” has irritated people “who made their life’s work about studying the nuance of this and that and the other, and Donald Trump’s like, ‘don’t really care.'”

SO excited! See you Saturday nights on @FoxNews!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/O6oVU8KE6R — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) February 6, 2025

Lara is making her comeback on Fox News through her show ‘My View with Lara Trump’. She spoke about how “thrilled” she is to return to the channel and “talk directly” to the people of America.

“As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future,” she noted in an official statement.