4 Times Melania Trump’s Style Was So Good, Even Her Haters Had to Look Twice

Melania Trump has rocked her outfits lately as she returned to the White House as the First Lady again. Known to be a sucker for designer labels like Dior and Dolce & Gabbana. She’s often seen in classy long dresses, sophisticated formal wear, and classy nude makeup.

The former model needs no fashion tips when it comes to dressing, for she’s perhaps figured out her style over time, just like any of us, through trial and error and hits and misses.

Although Melania’s fashion statements are frequently scrutinized by experts and supporters alike, making her style a constant topic of conversation, she’s never stopped showing up with confidence and grace.

On that note, as per the outlet Business Insider, think of this article as an ode to the First Lady’s top 5 best attires that not only left a mark in the history of fashion but also made heads turn and grabbed tabloid headlines. So then? Please take a minute and scroll down to check it out.

Melania Trump’s Tribute to Jackie Kennedy In 2017

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelaniaTrumpStyle (@melaniatrumpstyle)

Melania Trump debuted as first lady on January 20, 2017, with a memorable powder-blue Ralph Lauren set-up, which she completed with matching gloves and heels, giving major royal vibes. Her dress was inspired by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who was the wife of Late President John F. Kennedy. She paired the look with a nice, high, messy bun and light pink-themed makeup.

Melania Trump’s Inaugural Look When She Returned As The First Lady in 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Javits (@ericjavits)

As Melania Trump made her reentry to the White House as the First Lady yet again, instead of choosing another pastel colour, she was seen in a unique dress. Experts had their eyes on Melania Trump’s outfit as it was truly out of the box.

Dressed in a sharply cut black costume with spiked heels, what stole the spotlight was Melania’s hat. Melania Trump chose New York designer Adam Lippes and a coordinating hat by Eric Javits, who said that “dressing the first lady has been one of the greatest honors of his career.”

One of the early reactions by netizens pointed out that the hat seems to serve as Donald Trump’s shield. While several disagreed with her wizard-looking hat, the creator, Eric Javits, defended the choice, stating it was entirely appropriate etiquette. “Traditionally, you know, a hat should be worn all day,” Javits told Reuters. “You don’t take it off until you’re changing for another occasion.”

Melania Trump’s red outfit, which was inspired by Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara (@the.good_taste)

Ahead of a dinner at Winfield House in 2019, where the American ambassador to the UK lived, Melania Trump was spotted in a long and beautiful Givenchy gown. The sleeveless, floor-length gown made her look like she was out of a fairytale film as she stood beside her husband, Donald Trump. The gown seemed like it would be one of those royal fits that Princess Kate Middleton would prefer wearing.

Moreover, throughout the three-day visit, Melania accessorized with sleek gloves and hats – a constant part of the royal on-duty uniform. Needless to say, she looked as gorgeous as ever!

When Melania Trump Slayed In A Gingham Coat That Featured A Built-In Scarf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump’s Closet (@styleofmelaniatrump)

Melania Trump welcomed the 2020 White House Christmas tree in a stylish gingham coat by Balenciaga. The easygoing-fit design featured an asymmetrical button line and a scarf-like collar draped over one shoulder. It had quarter-length sleeves revealing her black gloves and a knee-length hem. The outfit sure made it to one of her best-dressed fits in the history of a First Lady. It was supremely chic and classy.