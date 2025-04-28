Melania Trump Is Obsessed With These 3 Shoe Brands

Melania Trump, a model-turned-First Lady, is known for her classic and refined wardrobe choices. As someone who has regularly posed for prestigious fashion magazines, there is no doubt that style comes easily to Mrs. Trump.

The FLOTUS is often spotted in big high-fashion names from both Europe and America. She likes her dresses to be A-line or sheath and in structured tailoring to achieve that formal yet confident look. As for the shoes, she chooses them very carefully and generally sticks to some of her favorite brands only.

Melania Trump is constantly seen in either Manolo Blahnik or her other obsession with heels, Christian Louboutin. She is also a massive fan of Roger Vivier’s ballet flats. Occasionally, she also chooses other designers like Dior and Chanel, but she returns to Manolo’s BB and Louboutin’s So Kate. When it comes to boots, the FLOTUS has a more exquisite taste.

She has been spotted in various brands like Prada, Gianvito Rossi, and, of course, the classic Louboutin Eleanor Alta. However, for boots, her favorite brand is maybe Maison Alaia.

Here are some of the shoes Mrs. Trump is mostly seen pairing with her refined style.

Melania in Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier has a special place in her wardrobe, and she has been showing her love for the brand for a very long time. On January 20, 2020, she was spotted in a pair of blue crocodile ballet flats from the brand, which she matched with her Gucci hexagon print dress. The FLOTUS was en route to the Mar-a-Lago Club with her husband, Donald Trump.

Next month, on February 23, 2020, Melania was again seen wearing Roger Vivier while departing the White House for her trip to India. For her very formal look, the First Lady opted for a pair of Belle Vivier flats.

First Lady Melania Trump departs the White House for India, looking chic in a black turtle neck, black and white checked trousers by Rachel Roy and and flats by Roger Vivier.#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/zoMaPItqrf — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) February 24, 2020

Most recently, on April 25, 2025, she was seen wearing ballet flats on the South Lawn of the White House while departing for the Joint Base Andrews. However, Melania is not just obsessed with Roger Vivier’s flats. She equally adores the brand’s heels. On April 21, while walking down from the Truman Balcony, she paired the brand’s pumps with her off-white overcoat, creating a balanced color palette alongside Donald Trump in a navy suit.

Earlier this year, while attending the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral, we saw her wearing black Roger Vivier pumps. A few years back, in 2019, Melania was snapped in a pair of beautiful black patent leather Belle Vivier pumps and a Prada sleeveless sheath dress while promoting her “Be Best” anti-bullying initiative in New York.

First Lady Melania Trump looked angelic at today’s 147th Annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House. Our iconic FLOTUS wore a Vanilla Leather Trench Coat by Mackage with a pair of beautiful grey pumps by Roger Vivier (@rogervivier) 🤍#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/5iDeLlBd2R — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 21, 2025

Melania Trump in Christian Louboutin

Trump has a special place in her heart for Louboutin heels, as the FLOTUS often chooses to stride up in her So Kate pumps. Last year, Melania was seen pairing her Alexandar McQueen poplin shirt dress with a pair of black patent So Kate pumps, achieving a trendy look while also keeping it very classy.

Her So Kate Pumps collection is every girl’s dream. For the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin, she chose to wear her red Dior blazer with Christian Louboutin pumps.

In 2023, while walking in New York City, the First Lady sported a very classy look in a Burberry trench coat and black Ballalla flats from the brand.

Melania Trump wore a navy and white polka dot dress by Gabriela Hearst for the Congressional Picnic at the White House on Friday. She matched her white belt with white Christian Louboutin pumps in the style “So Kate.” #SummerSolstice2019 #PoweroftheFirstLady #BeBest pic.twitter.com/YA1fCFtJWK — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) June 24, 2019

Melania in Manolo Blahnik

The former model is also quite obsessed with the timeless collection by Manolo Blahnik. While attending a reception with Donald Trump in New York, the First Lady paired her gray wool Ralph Lauren suit with grey BB pumps. She was also spotted in BB pump stilettos while attending a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in October 2024.

First Lady Melania Trump departs to Charleston, South Carolina this morning where she met with 5th graders in the Red Cross’s Pillowcase Project at Lambs Elementary School. Her shoes are by Manolo Blahnik!#BeBest #PoweroftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/W1lSu8NxBH — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 30, 2019

Mrs. Trump has also been spotted in various shoes from these brands, which are undoubtedly her favorite when it comes to choosing the right footwear. She also often wears the Chanel two-tone, cap-toe leather ballet flats, which she was spotted in Manhattan in 2023.