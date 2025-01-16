When Melania Trump Made a Fashion Statement with Her First Inaugural Outfit in 2017

President-re-elect Donald Trump, a proud Republican candidate, is known for his blunt statements, controversial remarks, and his robust vision of “Making America Great Again.” While the Trump family has been the subject of rumors regarding cosmetic procedures to maintain their public image, Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, have also drawn attention to their fashion choices, which have been a series of hits and misses.

When Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017, Melania stole the spotlight with her chic and sophisticated outfit. As pictures circulated the tabloids and made headlines, everyone was curious to know the details behind the outfit.

As per HOLA!, The former First Lady wore an American designer, Ralph Lauren, at that time. She wore a sky-blue cashmere dress by the veteran designer and matching suede gloves to the inauguration. She styled the outfit with some Manolo Blahnik stilettos and an elegant updo. Designer Ralph Lauren, who is known to have transformed American fashion, also designed an outfit for Hillary Clinton for her ceremony.

Moreover, Mordechai Alvow, the hairstylist behind the first lady’s updo, told WWD, “I wanted to achieve a super chic look to work with the silhouette of the sky blue Ralph Lauren set.” Alvow further added that their team of stylists decided to put her hair up, which also allowed her amazing bone structure to grab attention.

Melania’s outfit reportedly drew comparisons to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the First Lady of the United States from 1961 to 1963 and the wife of President John F. Kennedy. Jacqueline was a global icon of elegance and grace, renowned for her classic style. She reportedly dressed similarly for her husband’s inauguration in 1961. While some users on X agreed with the comparison, others disagreed. One user commented, “Hearing Melania Trump compared to Jackie O is soul-crushing. #Inauguration.”

Meanwhile, later in the evening, Melania Trump opted for a dress design by Hervé Pierre for the inaugural ball. The beautiful dress featured a thin claret ribbon and a slit skirt. At the time, it was reported that the gown reflected the First Lady’s “vision of fashion and the way she feels in a gown.” Melania later donated the ball gown to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History in 2017.

Melania later spoke about the designer and said, Hervé Pierre, by the time I got around to thinking about my wardrobe choice, poor Hervé was only given two weeks to design and produce this couture piece,” the first lady said. “We had never worked together before, but I knew of his stellar reputation and wanted to work with someone who would do more than just design a dress. I wanted someone who would be willing to collaborate with me and Hervé exceeded my expectations.”

As of 2025, Donald Trump won the majority of votes, with 312 electoral votes against Kamala Harris’ 226. He also made history by becoming the only president since George W. Bush to win the popular vote. Additionally, Trump made history as the second leader in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland.