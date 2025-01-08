Donald Trump’s Quirky Fashion Choices, From the MAGA Hat To Over-the-Top Ties

Donald Trump seems to be on cloud nine. The 2nd time president re-elect achieved victory on November 6, 2024, securing votes in the majority of states across the country, and is set to take over officially in January. What’s interesting is that alongside his aggressive vision of ‘Making America Great Again’ and his controversial image for the tabloids, which includes his weird statements, his dressing sense is also weird.

From his padded jackets to the famously long ties, each piece seems to reflect more than just personal style; perhaps it’s a tactic to boost public perception and stay relevant. Whether it’s truly his clothing style or a publicity stunt to be noticed, it surely does grab the tabloid attention it plans to get. Check out his most popular style statements that help him boost his public persona and retain a strong political image.

The Shoulder Pads

Donald Trump’s insanely bulky jackets seem like a way to make sure his body shape is more prominent. but the shoulder pads he wore during his interview with Elon Musk create a peculiar look. They mess with the silhouette, making you wonder if he’s hiding something or trying to appear stronger, like some kind of superhero. Maybe it was suggested by his team or his daughter, Ivanka Trump; we never know.

Ultra-Long Ties

Have you seen Donald Trump’s weirdly long ties? The ones that typically land way below his waist? Instead of being tucked into a loop, his tie is taped down, which seems strange. We wonder if Trump does that on purpose or if it is yet another stunt to grab eyeballs. Some people think Trump wears such a long tie to make others believe he’s more “masculine,” although the idea might seem bizarre to others.

The White Tie

Back in 2019, when Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II met, Trump wore a white tie outfit to meet the Queen. While others wore it too, his waistcoat was unusually long, and the jacket was too short, creating an uncomfortable and bulky look. As per The Guardian, the queen looked momentarily embarrassed by Trump’s choice of fashion. As poised as she is, the attire was able to disrupt her usual grace.

The Primary Colored Ties

In the US, red is known as the color of the political right, so it’s no surprise that Trump often wears red ties. However, he does mix it up occasionally with a yellow tie or a blue one featuring white stripes, which looks a bit different from what designs we normally wear. His choice of straightforward, bold patterns might reflect his view that simplicity is better than overthinking or that subtlety isn’t his style.

The MAGA Hat

Donald Trump’s relationship with his supporters is a strange contradiction. He praises them, saying things like, “You have good genes,” but then, at times, he seems to look down on them. In 2015, he even pointed out a crowd and said, “Look at these people… It’s literally a little bit sad.”

The MAGA Hat seems to sum up this paradox. On one hand, it makes fun of the idea of putting all your hopes on something as simple as a baseball cap. But by wearing it, Trump aligns himself with those same people. It’s a clever mix of mocking and connecting with his base.

The Golf Attire

It’s hard to look good when you’re in the middle of playing a game, and Trump once claimed that his stomach appeared exaggerated in photos because of “malicious agents” altering the images after a particularly unflattering shot of him mid-swing. But let’s put that aside and focus on his golf attire. Trump tends to keep it simple with a white polo and dark slacks, adding a touch of style with his monochrome golf shoes. He prefers this understated look because he doesn’t see golf as just a hobby—it’s his real job. You wouldn’t wear a tux to the office, would you?

The Wide-Legged Trouser

Trump’s trousers use a lot of fabric, with both an oversized fit and length that make them stand out. The look gives off a fairytale vibe, almost as if he could take off or sail across the ocean with just his clothes. Maybe that’s the look he’s opting for, but who can say for sure? All we can say is that he does look quite weirdly appealing though.

Glossy Fabric

US presidents usually stick to a navy suit; it’s the classic look. Maybe the next president, if Kamala has her way in 2032, will end the loop and wear something like a grey suit or even herringbone. But for now, Trump goes with the traditional navy suit, adding a twist with a shiny finish to make himself stand out. It’s his way of saying he’s bigger, stronger, and more impressive than any president before him. The shiny suit almost gives off the vibe of a bird trying to catch attention but maybe not in a feminine way, but by making it bolder and more eye-catching