America’s golden age seems to be back—no, we didn’t say that; Donald Trump did, as he was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Prominent leaders from around the globe, along with selected cabinet ministers and journalists from major media houses, were present at the much-awaited inaugural ceremony, which was widely telecasted. Netizens and fashion experts also kept a constant eye on everyone’s fashion choices amidst all the other little details of the event.

While First Lady Melania Trump’s outfit, which included a wizard-like hat, sparked a meme fest online, agree or not, she did look nothing short of sensational. Dressed in a sharply cut black outfit with spiked heels, what grabbed eyeballs was Melania’s hat. Melania Trump chose New York designer Adam Lippes and a coordinating hat by Eric Javits, who said that “dressing the First Lady has been one of the greatest honors of his career.”

However, her note-worthy look struck a resemblance to another timeless icon who was known for her iconic fashion sense, grace, and demeanor. Any guess who she might be? We are referring to none other than the late Princess Diana. As per HELLO!, she wore a strikingly similar look several years ago. Back in 1993, Diana wore a comparable, blue-and-white Catherine Walker suit and matching hat at the 50th anniversary of World War II’s Battle of the Atlantic, which was held at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

Although it is not known at the time of writing if Melania Trump’s look was inspired by the late Princess, as we look through some of their outfits in general, the similarity remains quite evident.

From choosing classic, beautifully cut clothes and striking power suits in bold colors, both the ladies preferred to dress in a sober yet fashionable way. Besides, this isn’t the first time Melania Trump and Princess Diana struck a resemblance, but in a series of fashion moments, the First Lady has drawn comparisons to Diana.

For instance, in 2020, Melania Trump stepped off Air Force One in Ohio wearing a pinstripe suit that was both sober and elegant to that of Diana’s navy pinstripe suit, accessorized with gold jewelry and her iconic Lady Dior bag at a 1996 London reception. In 2017, Melania donned a striking red blazer during a visit to Paris with French First Lady Brigitte Macron, echoing Diana’s bold scarlet suit from 1996.

During a trip to Poland in 2018, Melania’s chic two-tone coat with wide lapels paralleled Diana’s black-and-white Catherine Walker suit from a 1985 Washington, D.C., visit. Melania’s Dolce & Gabbana suit paired with a custom Herve Pierre hat at Buckingham Palace in 2019 mirrored Diana’s white and navy look from a 1995 event, both featuring the same classic color palette.

Lastly, in 2019, Melania Trump wore a gathered-neckline polka dot dress that drew comparisons to Diana’s Victor Edelstein-designed polka dot dress from Royal Ascot in 1988, complete with a gathered waist detail.

With Melania’s favor for luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior, and Balmain, her style has set a unique tone, mixing timeless elegance with a modern touch.