How did Princess Diana Manage To Look Dashing All The Time? Royal Stylist Reveals Secrets

Princess Diana, years later, is still one of the most talked-about royal family members. Still loved and revered in current times just as much as before, people continue to mourn her tragic passing in 1997. One particular aspect that intrigues people to this day, is the way she used to maintain herself. Today, let’s dive into some of the secret hacks and top-of-the-line products that the late princess used to stay young.

Mary Greenwell, the make-up artist of the former Princess of Wales, has revealed a product that many people have wondered about for years and it is By Terry’s Baume De Rose lip balm. Let’s get into the details.

The balm carries a heavy price tag of £42. But for those looking for a cheaper option, there’s By Terry Baume de Rose Le Stick Levres Lip Crayon, which is priced at £28. In an interview with Grazia, Greenwell explained,

“When Princess Diana was young she had the most beautiful skin. She maintained that always. I’m going to start by putting on a tiny bit of lip blam. I always do this because by the time you get to the mouth later you don’t want the mouth to be dry.”

First off, this impressive crayon works as a fantastic base for lipsticks. Moreover, it has rose flower essential wax, vitamin E, and shea butter. Greenwell has emphasized in her interview that Baume de Rose is a “must-have” if you want to achieve a look as fresh as Princess Diana’s.

However, that is not it. Greenwell explains that another important aspect of the late princess’ look was the work done around her eyes.

She quips, “Sometimes she just wore lots of mascara. Mascara, for me, is probably the most important tool in make-up. The definition around Diana’s eyes was important. I love that no-make-up-make-up look but if you’re being photographed a lot like Diana was, it can get lost, you do need a little definition around your eyes. It really helps you put your best step forward. And that was Diana, that’s what she always wanted to do. She wanted to seem in control at all times.”



Princess Diana and Greenwell have worked very closely and the latter has only praises for the late royal family member. She explains that when they first met, Diana understood the power and importance of make-up and hair styling and never underestimated it from that moment on. She was also firm with this decision and did not let anyone influence it.

The royal stylist further revealed that Princess Diana was very careful of her skin, meaning she would take off her make-up at the end of the day without fail. She would ensure that her skin was clean before she applied makeup again. All in all, Diana understood moderation as per Mary Greenwell. The stylist also revealed that the late princess cut down her drinking, which made her skin look pure and fresh.