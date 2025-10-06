Everything We Know about Melania Trump and Usha Vance’s Rumoured Rift

Ever since Vice President JD Vance and his lawyer wife Usha Vance hosted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at their official residence Number One Observatory Circle, the Internet has been keeping up with the theories, speculations circulating online. Among which, the most popular one was is that Melania Trump and Usha Vance don’t really get along.

The rumours of the alleged rift between the First Lady and the Second Lady briefly came to a halt after JD Vance posted a picture from the get-together, also featuring Donald Trump and he captioned it on X, “It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.”

Usha Vance’s ascending political spotlight trajectory is well known. The lawyer has been actively showing up for her social duties, which included a speech she delivered at the Republican National Convention in July this year. She also led the rollcall for the US delegation to the Special Olympics in Turin and also marked her attendance at the inaugural balls that took place earlier this year.

She has been attending back-to-back events, while Melania Trump has been slightly away from the spotlight during her husband Donald Trump’s second Presidential term. Earlier in June this year, Melania skipped the White House-led summer reading challenge. The Second Lady Usha Vance filled in for the role where Melania was MIA from.

The same month, Melania Trump and Usha Vance were pictured accidentally twinning in black outfits as they attended the screening of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Melania’s plus one was obviously her husband Donald Trump, while Usha stepped out for a photo-op with husband JD Vance.

The two are only pictured together at social events. Usha Vance has also emerged as the new fashion enthusiast in the American political circuit and her fashion choices are often preferred over Melania’s by the Internet. Case in point, the Senate Spouses Luncheon hosted at the National Gallery of Art in May this year, had the Internet rooting for Usha Vance’s style. The same happened at the First Lady’s Luncheon in April, where the two seemed rather distant.

The closest Melania and Usha got to exchanging compliments was when the lawyer described the First Lady as a “role model.” Addressing the Melania had written to Vladimir Putin to stop the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Usha Vance, in an interview with Fox News had previously said, “I have admired her approach to a lot of things, but at the top of the list, she really does care about children,” the former lawyer said about Melania. So, I see that as a role model.”

Last year, Usha Vance was asked what she thought about Melania Trump’s opinion of reproductive rights. “Look, I love Melania. I think she’s—she’s a great wife to the president. She’s been, I think, a great example of grace under an incredible amount of pressure. But Melania is entitled to her own views. Look, I mean, I think she’s a smart person. I think she’s going to express her views. She’s entitled to do it, but it doesn’t change how I talk about this issue or how the campaign talks about the issue,” Usha Vance said during an interaction with the press last year.