Melania Makes Another ‘Fashion’ Statement — Dons Rare “USA” Cap at the Navy’s 250th Anniversary in Virginia

First lady Melania Trump’s stylist might now agree, but Mrs. Trump likes to make a statement every now and then with her choice of wardrobe. This was again visible recently when Melania Trump made waves again. This time, It was not a couture dress or designer purse, but an article of clothing, Melania has not been spotted very often, but she probably donned it as an unusual fashion nod to her husband’s branding.

On Thursday, Melania travelled with President Donald Trump to the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia. There the pair witnessed a naval flight demonstration. The event was all about celebrating America’s sea-going heroes but the First Lady’s look definitely deserved its own attention.

Trump and Melania both in USA hats in Norfolk, Virginia to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy. Incredible optics. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tz8ONvMpjG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 5, 2025



Melania, 55, stood tall with her husband in a white baseball cap, lettered with “USA.” The baseball cap echoed the lettering of the red MAGA cap that President Trump wore.

The cap-wearing moment was an unusual one since Melania has not worn the MAGA paraphilia often. However, this time she publicly adopted her husband’s campaign-affiliated signature hats, although she did it in her own subtle way

Trump’s dramatic red hat is a staple of his political identity. But Melania’s crisp white alternative provided a gentler, minimalist alternative that was combined with the high-gloss reserve she’s become famous for.

She wore the cap with a navy-blue fitted jacket, white pants, and coordinating loafers and created a nautical-themed outfit that was perfect for the event.

Fashion observers immediately picked up on the way Melania successfully struck a balance of political symbolism with style. Her choice of color, white, which is usually linked to peace and unity, was also a contrast to the loud, partisan red used by her husband.

“It’s classic Melania,” said stylist Andrea Leto based in D.C.

“She has a way of tipping her hat to the moment without being too political. Even her adaptation of MAGA swag feels edited.”

The ensemble was a contrast from her visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where she wore a cream-colored Ralph Lauren trench coat, a white pantsuit by Dolce & Gabbana and camel-colored pumps on her return to the White House. While her look in UN spoke of high-class sophistication, this was more relaxed, yet she owned her look like no one else.

While the excursion to UNGA was reported to be disagreeing between the couple, where photographers snapped a visibly strained interaction between the two of them, leaving Marine One, with Trump gesturing widely as Melania shook her head, the Navy event felt more comfortable.

At the Navy event, their manner seemed decidedly more relaxed. The pair smiled, waved, and greeted troops, marking a lighter note after weeks of political tension due to the government shutdown and the president’s incendiary UN address.

The First Lady’s fashion has usually been read as a mood and message reflection, respectfully supporting her husband’s political drama without getting lost in it.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that both the president and the First Lady went to the Norfolk event “to honor the Navy’s legacy of courage and sacrifice.”

The appearance also provided the Trumps a chance to present an appearance of unity following allegations of “sabotage” at the UN, where Leavitt said staffers “plotted to set up” the president with malfunctioning audio for his speech.

Whether or not deliberate, Melania’s plain white “USA” hat said it all. It was a visual peace offering that was both on-message and on-brand.