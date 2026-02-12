Jeffrey Epstein often used his connections and money to benefit people close to him, and he did something similar for his last girlfriend Karyna Shuliak, as a new document has revealed. Shuliak was admitted to the dental school of Columbia University through an “irregular process” influenced by the disgraced financier.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Columbia University mentioned, “In short, a student was admitted to the dental school through an irregular process, coinciding with fundraising solicitations by former academic and alumni leadership of the school.”

While Shuliak has not been accused of wrongdoing, names of professors who corresponded with Epstein to get her admitted have come up, and the university is now trying to distance itself from them. According to documents released by the Department of Justice, Shuliak was initially rejected by the dental school in February 2012. However, after repeated emails from Epstein and some monetary donations, she was admitted as an exchange student on May 3, 2012.

It has come to light that Ira B. Lamster, who was then-dean of Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, was aware of Epstein’s prior crimes “for which he had served time.” Lamster mentioned that the university was looking forward to a donation from Epstein when he asked about the chances of a dental student from Belarus to complete her studies in the US and therefore agreeing to his request felt like a logical choice.

There are records of Lamster sending an email to Shuliak’s university in Belarus on March 2, asking if she could “take courses at Columbia to complete her fifth year, that would allow her to receive her dental degree.”

Shuliak also received unprecedented educational support that other candidates rarely get as one email shows, following her initial rejection by the University, a redacted sender asked Thomas Magnani, a Manhattan dentist and Columbia Dental graduate of 1980 to give her transcript to the Dean.

The request came after the sender asked on behalf of Epstein that he “look at Karyna’s classes and determine how much credit she could be awarded.”

These kinds of privileges highlight a certain pattern as Maryland Democrat congressman Jamie Raskin mentioned, “Mr Epstein repeatedly lured young women into his network by promising to help them gain admission into colleges and universities.”

According to records, Epstein donated to the Dental School between 2012 and 2014, including a $50,000 wire transfer in Shuliak’s name.

Interesting tidbit as Epstein’s dental chair comes into the limelight. It’s no secret that Epstein funded many professionals and scientists from various fields, but the connections to who and where speaks far more than what. Epstein has ties to Columbia University, an Ivy… pic.twitter.com/f74p7M7FAu — Based Misinformation Merchant (@misinfomerchant) February 6, 2026

Martin Davis, a professor at the dental school, received an email from Epstein’s assistant, informing him about Shuliak’s attempts at getting admitted, and therefore a tour was arranged for her. In one mail, Davis mentioned, “We rarely consider a candidate without a bachelor’s degree but her circumstances are highly unusual.”

Shuliak also received the outline of the admission exam from another professor, Richard Lichtenthal, that was “too large to e-mail.” Lichtenthal was apparently not aware of Epstein’s criminal activities and only assumed that he was Shuliak’s guardian, though he admitted that the kind of donations that Epstein made were quite unusual.

It has now come to light that the disgraced financier left $100 million in assets to Shuliak, further highlighting the kind of money and favors he used to maintain relationships with young women.