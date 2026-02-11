Tensions surrounding Ohio State University and its historical ties to billionaire businessman Les Wexner boiled over this week when an assistant professor was accused of physically confronting a reporter during a public event in Columbus when asked questions about Jeffrey Epstein and Wexner.

The incident occurred Tuesday at the Ohio university’s newly opened civics center, where Vice President E. Gordon Gee was fielding questions amid mounting scrutiny over Lees Wexner’s past relationship with convicted s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

🚨 WATCH: An Ohio State professor, Luke Perez, is assaulting a journalist. Both are affiliated with the Chase Center for Civics, Culture, and Society, which promotes free speech and open inquiry.pic.twitter.com/GT4oDeGba1 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 11, 2026

According to witnesses, Assistant Professor Luke M. Perez allegedly struck or shoved a cameraman affiliated with The Ohio Rooster as independent reporter Max attempted to question Gee about financial dealings and with Les Wexner his longstanding connections to Jeffrey Epstein and OSU. Video of the confrontation quickly circulated on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, igniting debate and prompting calls for accountability.

Ohio State University police confirmed they are investigating allegations of assault stemming from the altercation. The clash unfolded as activists and independent journalists have intensified efforts to press public officials and legal representatives linked to Wexner for clarity about his financial history and past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Les Wexner was widely reported to be Epstein’s only publicly identified client for decades, spanning from the mid-1980s until 2007.

Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and longtime Ohio philanthropist, previously acknowledged granting Epstein broad authority over his finances. In a 2019 statement, Wexner said he had “severed ties” with Jeffrey Epstein years earlier and described discovering that Epstein had “misappropriated vast sums of money” from him.

Federal court documents and investigative reporting have repeatedly highlighted LesWexner’s prominence in Epstein’s inner circle. Epstein managed money for Les Wexner and reportedly held power of attorney for a period of time — an unusual level of trust that later drew significant scrutiny.

American citizens are now actively hunting down Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator, Les Wexner. Citizens are tracking down the lawyers, enablers, and politicians who allegedly helped Les Wexner evade justice for trafficking children with Jeffrey Epstein. One citizen tells them… pic.twitter.com/dHp1Wfwlsy — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 11, 2026

According to reporting cited by NBC News, the Department of Justice recently identified three individuals the FBI had once described as Epstein’s co-conspirators. The DOJ filings mark a renewed federal focus on those connected to Epstein’s criminal enterprise, though the legal status and specific charges involving each named individual remain subject to ongoing proceedings.

The confrontation at OSU also unfolds against the backdrop of lawsuits filed by victims of former Ohio State University physician Richard Strauss, who was accused of s-x—ly abusing students for years. Some Strauss plaintiffs have named Wexner in civil litigation, arguing that financial contributions and governance ties warrant examination. Les Wexner has denied wrongdoing related to Strauss and has not been charged in connection with those allegations.

Further complicating matters, Wexner’s longtime attorney serves as chair of OSU’s Board of Trustees, a fact activists say presents potential conflicts of interest. Protesters have argued that donations linked to individuals with Epstein ties require transparency and full public accounting.

During Tuesday’s event, a reporter pressed Vice President Gee about whether the university would revisit its financial oversight and governance practices in light of renewed national scrutiny surrounding Jeffrey Epstein related figures. Moments later, the physical confrontation allegedly occurred.

OSU officials have not publicly commented on the specific actions of Professor Perez but confirmed campus police are reviewing evidence and witness statements. No charges surrounding the Les Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein question have been announced as of publication.

The episode highlights the continued reverberations of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal years after his 2019 death in federal custody. Despite Epstein’s death being ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner, investigations and civil suits involving his associates remain active.

As federal authorities revisit Epstein-era connections with Les Wexner and as local activists intensify pressure, Ohio State University now finds itself once again at the center of controversy — this time not only over past associations, but over how questions about them are handled in public forums.

With an investigation underway and scrutiny mounting over Ohio State University, Les Wexner, and Jeffrey Epstein, the confrontation at the civics center marks the latest flashpoint in a saga that continues to ripple from Wall Street boardrooms to Midwestern campuses