Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about abuse and suicide.

Jeffrey Epstein, the name needs no introduction, as it has already made shocking waves across the political and entertainment landscape of America. The details about the scandal dominated headlines for longer than we all expected.

The late controversial and wealthy figure was a convicted s-x offender who was accused by several underage girls of s–ual abuse, leading to a controversial plea deal in 2008 that let him avoid federal charges in exchange for shorter jail time. He died under mysterious circumstances in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Some have claimed that Epstein’s death in his jail cell was not a suicide but a planned killing, as he knew many sensitive details about several high-profile individuals involved in the dark and dirty racket.

Citizens were upset and have accused Trump of lacking transparency and repeatedly denying his ties with the late offender despite several old images and videos of him and his then girlfriend, now wife, Melania resurfacing on various social media platforms.

The late New York native built powerful connections over time, including with Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, who is already on a steady path to downfall. Yet, they all kept denying their relationship with Epstein until the public pressure became unbearable for the Trump administration.

After months of scrutiny, the U.S. Department of Justice has released 11,000 files related to Jeffrey Epstein, adding to several document dumps in December 2025.

This release had about 10 GB of data. Even though the DOJ later deleted some of these files, they showcased explicit and creepy images of girls and young women, text messages, well-known businessmen and leaders, etc.

Some names and faces were blurred and blacked out to protect their identities. Congress ordered the full release of Epstein-related DOJ files in November under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

As per The Mirror U.S., the latest chunk of documents from the Department of Justice’s latest Epstein files reveal that Jeffrey Epstein planned to leave a significant portion of his fortune to his girlfriend Karyna Shuliak in the days before his death.

According to the records, Epstein signed his will just two days before he died in August 2019. The document outlines plans to distribute an estimated $288 million estate and multiple international properties among more than 44 beneficiaries.

Karyna Shuliak, who is reportedly from Belarus, has been given $50 million in cash, a 33-carat diamond engagement ring, his private Little Saint James island, and his New York townhouse.

The ring was reportedly given “in contemplation of marriage” and featured baguette-cut diamonds set in platinum. Shuliak was also listed as receiving properties in Paris and Florida.

🔎Who is Karyna Shuliak?

Jeffrey Epstein’s last girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, is one of the most mysterious figures in his orbit. The night before Epstein died, he made an unmonitored phone call to someone the DOJ IG identified only as “Individual 1.” Media reports say that person… pic.twitter.com/FNhddLvp6v — CRIMES AND LIES (@CrimesAndLies) August 16, 2025

The newest files indicate that Epstein and Shuliak may have been in a relationship for nearly a decade. He is also said to have paid for expensive medical treatment for her mother and may have helped fund her parents’ upscale home in Minsk, Belarus.

His will was signed by his longtime lawyer, Darren Indyke, eight days after Epstein’s death. Under the terms of the document, Indyke was set to receive $50 million, while Epstein’s accountant, Richard Kahm, was listed to receive $25 million.

Other names in the will, as per the outlet, included Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein; his longtime pilot, Larry Visoski; and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate, was convicted in 2021. She had reportedly procured girls for Epstein and also participated in the abuse. Meanwhile, Karyna Shuliak was allegedly the last person to speak with Epstein by phone before his death and visited him at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.