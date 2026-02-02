Epstein’s Will Names 43 Heirs to His $630 Million Fortune, Including the Woman He Proposed To

The Justice Department’s latest release of Epstein files has not only brought forth names of new people who were associated with the disgraced financier in some capacity, but also revealed the ones he had decided to leave behind his fortune.

As a part of these new files, a handwritten note–a financial document, which was signed by Epstein two days before his suicide while in jail, has also been made public. It has been revealed that he had given his then-girlfriend Karyna Shuliak a 32.73-carat diamond ring in “contemplation of marriage.”

As reported by Business Insider, “Upon his death, Epstein also planned to give his fiancée $100 million and his homes, including his Manhattan mansion, Paris apartment, New Mexico ranch, and two private islands in the US Virgin Islands.”

NEW: Jeffrey Epstein planned to bequeath his $630 fortune to 43 people. The infamous 1953 Trust, signed 2 days before Epstein’s death, had remained secret for years. Now we know what’s in it. The biggest surprise? Epstein planned on getting married. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uZJnscuHAe — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) February 2, 2026

These details are mentioned in a document named The 1953 Trust, which clearly lays out the way Epstein wanted his $630 million assets to be distributed among the people he chose. It should be noted here that the value of the assets dropped to $127 million after $170M had to be paid to victims and another $105M went to a settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands, taxes, and legal fees.

Epstein signed the document on August 8, 2019, when he was already in jail in Manhattan on charges of federal s– trafficking. The existence of this document was public knowledge as it was mentioned in his will and in litigation over his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but the contents remained a secret over the years after he died by suicide, and has come to light only now.

This document, along with Jeffrey E. Epstein 2019 Trust, both of which were published with certain redactions, offer insight into Epstein’s close circle including his relationship with then-girlfriend Shuliak and ex-girlfriend Eva Andersson Dubin and her eldest daughter. However, it is important to note that nothing mentioned in the documents hint at any wrongdoing by those people and despite them having been associated with Epstein, a number of them have also publicly condemned his behavior.

Shuliak, who is a dentist and whom Epstein had decided to marry, happens to be the biggest beneficiary of The 1953 Trust. She is also the last person outside the Manhattan Correctional Center with whom Epstein spoke during an undocumented phone call of 20 minutes, the evening before he killed himself.

On the other hand, the biggest beneficiary of the January 2019 trust is Celina Dubin, the eldest daughter of Andersson Dubin and hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin. Andersson, who was Miss Sweden winner and then became a physician, had dated Epstein before she married Glenn. She and her husband have three children and they grew up around “Uncle Jeff.” However, they were not aware of the kind of criminal life Epstein had and was “horrified” to know it.

A representative from the Dublin family confirmed that both Andersson and Celina have renounced their inheritance from Epstein. The representative said, “Dr. Dubin never received any personal benefit from, and was unaware that she was named in, any Epstein trust. In April 2020 when she found out that she was listed as a contingent beneficiary, Dr. Dubin immediately signed a Renunciation and Disclaimer Form and submitted it to the trustees of Mr. Epstein’s estate.”

Besides these women, the biggest beneficiaries of the Epstein estate also include “Darren Indyke, Epstein’s longtime personal lawyer, who was set to receive $50 million, and Richard Kahn, his longtime personal accountant, who was set to receive $25 million.”

With the revelation of the new documents, a number of fresh names have come up regarding Epstein’s huge fortune and the people who are supposed to inherit it. While not all of them were associated with or aware of the kind of racket Epstein was leading, the financial documents certainly give a more thorough insight into the finance mogul’s close circle.