Ex-Prince Andrew Sent Photos Of These Young Female Family Members To Epstein

For years, Ex-Prince Andrew’s defense rested on a single claim — that he cut off contact with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010 and never looked back. Newly released Justice Department files now complicate that story. According to the Epstein files made public last week, the former Duke of York continued corresponding with Epstein well after that cutoff date, including sending holiday cards that featured photographs of his close female family members.

The cards, dated 2011 and 2012, were part of Andrew’s personal Christmas correspondence that he sent to the former financier, per People magazine. Shockingly, they included images of both his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who were in their early twenties at the time. The exchanges occurred years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor and months after Andrew publicly claimed their relationship had ended.

In this case, the timing definitely matters. In 2019, Andrew said he had stopped all contact with Epstein by the end of 2010. The newly released files suggest otherwise, placing their communication squarely in the years that followed.

The contents of the cards themselves were not explicit. One showed Beatrice and Eugenie together. Another featured individual photos of family members on separate outings. But their presence in correspondence with Epstein has reignited scrutiny over how closely Andrew maintained ties.

The documents also include emails attributed to Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, that add another uncomfortable layer.

In one exchange, Ferguson responded to Epstein about a possible trip by writing that she was waiting for Princess Eugenie to return from what she described as a “shagging weekend.” The message was sent in March 2010, days before Eugenie’s 20th birthday, during a visit with her then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

The language, casual and crude, has drawn sharp reaction online — not because it suggests wrongdoing by Eugenie, but because of who it was shared with. Epstein, at the time, was already a convicted sex offender with a growing reputation that would later explode into global scandal.

None of the documents allege misconduct by Beatrice or Eugenie themselves. Sources previously told People magazine that the sisters never met Epstein, and representatives close to Ferguson have said neither daughter recalls visiting him.

Still, the newly released correspondence places them, at least indirectly, inside an ongoing relationship Andrew and Ferguson maintained with Epstein long after his criminal conviction.

This is not the first time Andrew’s version of events has been undercut by paperwork.

When Epstein was released from jail on July 1, 2008, after serving a 13-month sentence, Fergie flew in with her two daughters. At the time, Beatrice was 19, and Eugenie was 17, and they welcomed the convicted sex offender back to his mansion in Palm Beach..

Earlier releases included emails in which Epstein claimed Ferguson visited him with her daughters in 2009, a claim disputed by royal sources. Other documents showed Epstein continuing to arrange introductions and favors on Andrew’s behalf years into their supposed estrangement, as well as an invite to Buckingham Palace.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in 2025 amid renewed fallout from the Epstein disclosures. He has not commented publicly on the latest file release.

Over the weekend, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer renewed calls for full cooperation with investigators, saying anyone with relevant information should be willing to provide it. “You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that,” Starmer said, emphasizing that Epstein’s victims must remain the priority.

As the document releases continue, the questions surrounding Andrew are no longer just about where he went — but what he said, who he trusted, and how long he stayed in touch after he said it was over. And this time, the paper trail is doing the talking.