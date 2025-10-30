What Prince Andrew’s Title Loss Means for Beatrice, Eugenie and Fergie

Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal titles and moved out of his Windsor residence. Now that his official ties with the monarchy have been removed, it leaves big questions for his daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, and ex‑wife, Sarah Ferguson.

In a Buckingham Palace statement, Andrew said, “In discussion with The King … we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. … With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.” The decision effectively removes him from any official royal standing, leaving him a private citizen.

His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will keep their royal titles. The palace confirms that their status is not affected by Andrew’s fall, per The Guardian. That means their public roles continue. They’ll still be “Princess” and “Her Royal Highness.”

What does all this mean for them? Beatrice and Eugenie now stand apart from their father’s stigma. Their professional and charity work won’t carry his baggage in the same way. They have a chance to reshape their public image, free from the Duke’s shadow.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie have rather ordinary lives. Eugenie is married to Jack Brooksbank, and they have two young sons. August and Ernest.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are parents to daughters Sienna and Athena. Beatrice has a career in the finance sector. Eugenie, on the other hand, works as an art director at a gallery.

Eugenie has mentioned before that she’s not one for the spotlight. Appearing on the Table Manners podcast, via Hello! Magazine, she explained why she loves living for part of the year in Portugal. “I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice bombshell update as Andrew leaves Royal Lodgehttps://t.co/XqjQsCuzGk pic.twitter.com/xCEW8dFIBw — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 30, 2025

For Fergie, the situation is different. She loses the Duchess of York title and will leave the Royal Lodge alongside Andrew, per Sky News. While King Charles will fund Andrew’s lodging from his own personal account, Fergie will need to make her own arrangements.

Fergie faces a new path. She has always stood by her former husband, but now their paths will split on a personal level.

The Duchess of York has recently rebuilt her public image as an author and advocate for children’s charities. Even though she will no longer have the backing of the royals, she still remains a public figure.

The timing is key. The removal of titles is rare — the last comparable move was in 1919, per AP News. The monarchy under King Charles III is sending a clear message that it will protect the royals’ reputation at all costs.

For now, the royal world has shifted. The stories of Beatrice, Eugenie, and Fergie are entering a new chapter. What they do next will tell us whether they can build something independent, away from their father’s influence, or whether the family’s past still holds them back.

Our money is on the girls grabbing the future with both hands.