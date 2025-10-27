Scandal-Hit Prince Andrew & Ex-Wife Fergie to Vacate Royal Lodge – But They Want TWO Palaces Instead!

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have finally agreed to vacate their 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge. But of course, there is a catch. The high-profile yet scandalous exes are now demanding two royal homes in exchange for moving out. Yes, two!

Andrew, 65, wants Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Meanwhile, Fergie, 66, has her eyes set on Adelaide Cottage, the Windsor residence currently occupied by Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will be moving out next month. We should also recall that Prince Andrew hasn’t paid rent at Royal Lodge for two decades, and now he’s bargaining for two taxpayer-subsidized estates! Is this a fair request?

Prince Andrew used to be “Air Miles Andy,” but he became a liability after his association with Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Despite denying any wrongdoing, his reputation took a hit. Earlier this month, Andrew reportedly agreed to give up his Duke of York title. This decision came after some of his emails were exposed and proved that he had, in fact, not cut ties with Epstein, contrary to what he claimed.

Sarah Ferguson, on the other hand, has had her own ups and downs with the Firm. After divorcing Andrew in 1996, she remained unusually close to him. They’ve even been living together at Royal Lodge since 2008! Friends say the pair now need “a break from one another,” with Fergie feeling like she “deserves a royal home to see out her years.”

Who thinks justice is served with two state owned houses ?#abolishthemonarchy https://t.co/O2VToc878N — #NotMyKing (@NoKingCharlie) October 26, 2025

Royal commentators have said that this move is so obviously tone-deaf. With King Charles eager to cut costs, Andrew and Fergie’s housing demands have struck a nerve among taxpayers who had already been questioning royal spending. Are they clinging to status, or asking for fairness? King Charles III has long wanted Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge, by the way. And with this new demand, he faces yet another PR headache. The royal brand has already become bruised by his son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan’s, public exit. So safe to say that the crown doesn’t need more controversy around estates and rent disputes.

Insiders say talks are “ongoing” about how much rent the pair might pay if they are actually allocated their preferred homes. Both Frogmore and Adelaide are part of Windsor’s security perimeter. This means that there will be no additional taxpayer burden, but the looks of it aren’t too great. Suppose Prince Andrew and Fergie do manage to have separate residences. In that case, it may prove the view that the monarchy works under a different set of rules. There’s no way this will resonate well in modern Britain.

As of now, the disgraced Prince Andrew and his ever-loyal ex look like they are finally ready to go their own ways. “[Prince Andrew] is realistic,” a friend told The Sun. “He knows the writing is on the wall.” The same source added that the potential homes would still be close enough for visits from Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

As public scrutiny mounts, will the King cave to their demands or finally draw the line?

