The Failed Monarch ‘Prince Harry’ is Barely Keeping his Relationship Straight with Meghan Markle as per a Reporter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been through peaks and valleys and the media has been there to document every step of their journey. Regardless of what they think of the royal family and vice versa, the two have remained strong throughout.

Harry and Meghan have both denounced the royal status and are living their lives on their terms. Now, a reporter believes that Prince Harry does not fully understand the concept of monarchy and it is not his fault as he was never properly inculcated in that lifestyle. Filling this void is Meghan Markle who supports her husband’s vision and is a pillar for him.

The reporter told Vanity Fair that Prince Harry doesn’t fully understand monarchy and that it is not his fault. The source begins by explaining, “He doesn’t understand a monarchy.” The source explains that “his family didn’t do a very good job of inculcating him into the family legend partially because he didn’t care; partially because he was just kind of abandoned at the age of eight.”

A claim like this makes sense after we put all the shenanigans in retrospect. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slammed the royal family at every turn and used their ‘sorrows’ for a lot of publicity which has worked well for them so far. We all remember the explosive Oprah interview and Harry’s memoir which was very intently titled ‘Spare’.

But as per the reporter, his exclusion from the royal family worked well for his relationship with Meghan Markle. The reporter explains that Meghan just “assumed” her husband’s vision rather than fully understanding what it means to be a Royal. This, somehow, worked in their favor.

The source explains, “It’s a terrible idea for a job, but…if you’re joining this big network of people, you’ve got to see this through your husband’s eyes, be your husband’s advocate in it. And it’s no wonder this relationship works, even if the family business part of it fell apart.” The writer of this expose also feels that all these factors let the couple resolve and achieve things in their manner and not follow in their usual footsteps.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently rumored to be fighting the possibility of a divorce. However, a former colleague of the two has revealed otherwise in the same issue. The colleague said, “They are so hot for each other. Like, you know how you meet those couples where you’re like, the way they’re looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now?” The colleague further explains that in public Harry is protective of Meghan, but in private, he’s more easygoing. Years later and they are still gaga for each other.

Nevertheless, their relationship with the Royal family seems beyond repair at this time. In hindsight, they have earned a fortune by revealing insights into the royalty and the problems that come with it. All in all, Prince Harry’s less understanding of the monarchy and Meghan’s undeterred support for her husband worked like yin and yang.