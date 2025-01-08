Tough Times Ahead for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Former Duke Associated With A ‘Fraud’ Company?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping into more chaos and the walls seem to be closing on them. For years, they have denounced the Royal Family, venturing out to experience normalcy and how that is working out for them will always be a question until they clear the air. But by the looks of it, things aren’t great.

Harry sought a job like a normal person in 2021, joining BetterUp as their Chief Impact Officer. He reportedly received a cozy $2 million a year for showing up to their events to speak on mental health, a cause he has long been the advocate for. But it looks like 2025 has not kicked off on the right note for the Duke of Sussex. Many reviews of BetterUp have surfaced from Glassdoor and truth be told, they are mind-boggling.

For those unaware, BetterUp is a coaching and mental well-being platform offering personalized guidance to organizations and the individuals within. Prince Harry has been the face of the company ever since he joined. But are the employees happy with it? Well, far from it. Many employees have left scathing reviews on Glassdoor, a platform where employees can rate their employers.

One such review reads, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. The CEO lacks the confidence and stability needed to lead effectively. The so-called ‘executive team’ appears more focused on status and power than on steering the company in a productive direction.” Another employee lashed out saying, “One word – fraud. Their existence is based on lies, no moral compass and an elitist club of leaders (if you can even call them that) that lack self awareness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BetterUp (@betterup)

The reviews do not end here. BetterUp has an underwhelming rating of 2.8 and more than 600 mixed reviews. Associating with a company like this, which was in the news for making major waves for four years and then going downhill after you joined, has to leave a mark on your image. Prince Harry has been a poster-boy of mental health as he and his wife Meghan Markle have repeatedly stated that the royal family and their alleged actions took a huge toll on their collective mental health.

That being said, the reviews do not align with what BetterUp has set out to do and what Prince Harry is known for doing best. One such review states, “Lots of micromanagement and shaming. Wish this company practiced what they preached.” Another excerpt from a long review by a disgruntled employee reads, “The company is governed by fear and scapegoating. It wasn’t always that way, but somewhere in the last couple of years, they lost the narrative.”

Now the only thing left to see is how long will Prince Harry stick to this dream project of his. Apart from this, Harry and Meghan Markle have a big fat deal with Netflix for the latter’s cooking show titled ‘With Love, Meghan’. In the past, they have tried their hands out at anchoring/hosting a podcast and a memoir, which was received with underwhelming reviews. And to no surprise, Meghan’s upcoming cooking show has also not created a buzz. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the once affluent and beloved couple.