Experts Reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Go Bankrupt in 2025

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, often face media scrutiny for living their lives on their terms. As per reports, the couple who stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family in January 2020 could be leading towards a possible financial crisis in 2025.

Experts, according to tabloids, claim that the couple signed an £80 million contract with streaming giant Netflix in 2020, which now comes to an end. The duo has further secured four more projects: POLO, Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead, and the Harry & Meghan documentary. Markle is also set to release her cookery show in 2025. However, to ensure a steady cash flow, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has stated that the renewal of their Netflix contract is “absolutely pivotal” for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghan.markle.official)

Speaking to GB News, Fitzwilliams shared his thoughts on the couple’s financial situation: “Their separation of work is being tried out, and it worked perfectly well in the sense there have been no glitches. What they need is her cookery series for Netflix. What is pivotal is the renewal of the contract with Netflix next year, so precisely what happens in the coming months financially is vital.”

He also pointed out that the couple had earlier lost a significant deal with music streaming platform Spotify. Hence, securing the Netflix deal remains essential for their financial security in 2025. While the renewal of their Netflix contract seems significant, Fitzwilliams also mentioned that Markle has been working tirelessly on another project for Netflix in 2025. This upcoming show will focus on “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Markle is set to launch her much-awaited brand, American Riviera Orchard. Fitzwilliams further expressed that despite the setbacks they’ve faced, the couple has achieved some notable accomplishments. It includes instances such as being featured in TIME’s 100 in 2020 and successful PR appearances, which have helped them maintain their brand image.

Meghan Markle’s brand now hinges on her Netflix cooking show? If this cooking show doesn’t work out, she could always teach a masterclass on ‘How to Burn Bridges’—she’s certainly perfected that skill! pic.twitter.com/jAZnftyBYF — Comments Section (@CandidCoverage) December 15, 2024



As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle work to boost their revenue through the right tactics, 2025 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for them. The renewal of their Netflix deal and the success of Meghan’s new ventures will likely determine their financial future. Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan, who announced their engagement in 2020 and married shortly after, faced significant criticism. Yet Prince Harry has always supported her as a husband, despite their estrangement from other family members.

On the personal front, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to mend their relationship with the royal family. As reported by The Daily Beast, Prince Harry is looking to make a “fresh start” with the royal family, particularly with his brother, Prince William, with whom he has had major differences. While Prince Harry continues to stand firm on his claims about his brother, there seems to be a positive ray of reconciliation between the two in 2025.