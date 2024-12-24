Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Approach Royal Family Drama With A New Strategy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly taken a positive step towards mending their relationship with the Royal Family. According to royal author Hugo Vickers, the Sussexes are implementing a new strategy and have set out to focus more on “positive things” moving forward.

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties, they have openly spoken about the adversities faced during their time with the Royal Family. However, they have come to realize that this openness is harming their public image and also ruining any chances of a future reconciliation with the royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not given any more tell-all interviews like the ones which followed “Megxit” in 2020.

The royal expert also claimed that the couple wasted too much of their time trying to stay in the spotlight by insulting the Royal Family, but have finally realized this is not the right way to maintain their fame. He explained that Harry and Meghan finally figured out that they weren’t getting anywhere as the controversies were causing a lot of trouble. Hugo also noted that the recent public appearances of Harry and Meghan had no mention of the Royal Family.

Hugo Vickers told The Sun: “They’ve realized that it wasn’t getting anywhere because it was causing so much trouble. To earn a lot of money, they have to sometimes be controversial if you like, or [do] things which will keep themselves in the public eye.”

Prince Harry’s ‘His Royal Highness’ title removed from royal family website Prince Harry’s His Royal Highness (HRH) title has finally been removed from the Royal Family Website, three years after it was agreed he would lose it in the Megxit agreement. pic.twitter.com/VsiOrbokGU — Dr. Godwin Ibe (@godwinibe) August 9, 2023

However, Vickers acknowledged that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not able to cash in on the negative stories about the Royal Family as they used to, thus forcing them to focus on more “positive” things.

When asked about King Charles’ relationship with Prince Harry, Hugo said that it was salvageable but would require adequate compromise, especially from Harry’s side. Vickers added that the emphasis is particularly on Harry, as it is up to him to make amends with the royal family after the four-year-long rift. “He’s [Harry] the one who needs to pull himself together and extend the olive branch because he is the one making it difficult between them.”, he remarked.

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Arrived in UK to Visit King Charles.pic.twitter.com/NJ1jEEUFMl — My Opinion – Sussex Warrior 🐐 (@my_opnion) February 6, 2024

Hugo believes that it is unlikely that the ailing father and son will settle their feud soon. He asserted that healing old wounds probably wasn’t at the top of the monarch’s list of priorities. Elaborating on the Royal Family dynamics, Vickers said, “The most successful members of the Royal Family are the ones who support the King in what he’s doing, and they don’t compete with him.”

As per a report in The Daily Beast, Prince Harry is looking to make a “fresh start” with the Royal Family, especially his brother, Prince William. However, this seems impossible as Harry remains unapologetic for his past allegations. He insists that every claim he made in his memoir, “Spare,” and in interviews and documentaries, is the truth. It is reported that Harry has dropped his demands for an apology from the royals for the poor and discriminatory way his wife was treated by the royals when they lived in the UK as working royals.