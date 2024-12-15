Expert Reveals How Harry Felt About Meghan Markle and His Exit from Royal Family: "He Had Hoped..."

Long used to drama, the British monarchy was involved in a significant dispute in January 2020 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step down from their positions as senior royals. With this decision, they shocked the country and also their royal relatives. It was the first time that a prominent member of the world's most recognizable royal institution stepped down, not for duty or controversy, but out of personal dissatisfaction. While Harry seems to relish his Californian life now, a royal expert suggested the Duke wasn't always as delighted about Megxit.

Harry: The Lost Prince, a recent German documentary, explored the aftermath of 'Megxit' in further detail and illuminated the Duke's early difficulties with leaving the royal life. Harry's proposal for a 'half-in, half-out' role in the monarchy was firmly rejected, according to royal biographer Angela Levin, who also pointed out he 'didn't get exactly what he wanted.' Despite stepping back, Harry had hoped to continue serving the late Queen Elizabeth II in some capacity, as reported by the Daily Express UK. Levin said, “The late Queen who died said that actually doesn't work and I don't want you to use your position within the royal family to make money.”

Though Harry and Markle retained their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they no longer carry the distinction of his or her royal highness. After they left, Harry also discarded his military titles. Nonetheless, the couple has not shied away from using their royal status in their business endeavors. From their Netflix series Polo to Markle's new company, American Riviera Orchard, the Sussex names remain at the forefront. The two were able to forge a new route when King Charles gave them a sizeable sum to help in their transition. They made lucrative deals with private businesses and founded the Archewell Foundation, focusing their efforts on charitable endeavors.

When the two came up with their new digital hub, Sussex.com, in February 2024, they declared their intention to use philanthropy and business initiatives to shape the future, as reported by the BBC. In October 2019, when they announced a six-week vacation to spend more time with their then-newborn son, Archie Harrison, the pair first hinted at a royal rift. Before the end of 2019, the three visited Vancouver Island, Canada, in private, as reported by People Magazine.

Harry later sat down for a crucial family meeting in January 2020, where he spoke with the Queen for about 90 minutes alongside his brother, Prince William, and father, Charles. The monarch announced the younger royals' exit in a rare and sincere message to the public after their conversation. Meanwhile, Harry has also criticized the phrase 'Megxit,' calling it a misogynistic slur. He described it as a perfect illustration of the toxic hatred spread by media narratives and internet trolls. As reported by The Guardian, he said, “It was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll."